Sexszenen mit Jennifer Aniston für Gyllenhaal „eine Tortur“

Für den Einen der Traum auf Erden, für den Anderen eine „Tortur“: Hollywood-Star Jake Gyllenhaal (40, „Brokeback Mountain“) konnte Sexszenen mit seiner Schauspielkollegin Jennifer Aniston (52) offensichtlich nicht genießen.
„Es war eine Tortur“, sagte Gyllenhaal am Dienstag (Ortszeit) über die Dreharbeiten zum Filmdrama „The Good Girl“ vor rund 20 Jahren. Aber es sei auch keine Tortur gewesen, sondern „eine Mischung aus beidem“.
Liebesszenen seien unangenehm, weil beim Dreh 30 bis 50 Menschen zuschauten, erklärte Gyllenhaal Kultmoderator Howard Stern in dessen gleichnamiger Show. „Das macht mich nicht an.“ Meist sei es „seltsam mechanisch“ und ähnele einem Tanz, den man für eine Kamera choreographiere.
„Friends“-Star Aniston habe dann mit einem zwischen ihnen positionierten Kissen ihre Arbeit erleichtert. Es sei nur zum Einsatz gekommen, als sich beide in horizontaler Position befunden hätten. „Es war sehr nett von ihr, es vorzuschlagen, bevor wir anfingen“, erinnerte sich Gyllenhaal an die Szene.
„Sie sagte: ‚Ich lege hier ein Kissen hin.‘ Das war alles, was sie sagte.“ (dpa/bey)
