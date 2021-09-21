Ralf Schmitz bekommt neue Show bei Sat.1

Anzeige

Unvorbereitet, ungeplant, spontan. Bei „Halbpension mit Schmitz“ will sich Ralf Schmitz bei Sat.1 in seiner Paradedisziplin zeigen: der Impro-Comedy.

„Je mehr ich gefordert werde, umso schöner finde ich es. Das ist bei ‚Paar Wars‘ so und bei ‚Halbpension mit Schmitz‘ noch viel mehr: Da ist nichts vorbereitet, da ist nichts vorher ausgedacht, alles passiert in diesem Moment und kommt aus einem selbst heraus“, sagt der Comedian. In seiner neuen SAT.1-Impro-Comedy gibt Spielleiter Pierre M. Krause den Ton an: „Pierre ist schnell, er ist sehr schlau, bringt sehr viel Humor mit und hat ein gutes Timing. Das macht ihn zum perfekten Spielleiter.“ Gemeinsam mit Janine Kunze, Lisa Feller, Simon Pearce und Kathrin Osterode stellt sich Ralf Schmitz in seiner neuen SAT.1-Sendung den witzigen Anweisungen von Pierre M. Krause. In den ersten vier Folgen begrüßt der Comedian Beatrice Egli, Guildo Horn, Jenke von Wilmsdorff und Smudo als prominente Gäste in seiner „Halbpension mit Schmitz“.

Letzte Chance auf 100.000 Euro Familien-Geld

In der letzten Ausgabe der Ralf Schmitz Show „Paar Wars“ haben noch einmal drei Paare die Chance auf bis zu 100.000 Euro für die Familien-Kasse: Nihal (44) und Erdal (48) aus Hürth, Julia (25) und Marco (36) aus Nettetal oder Fanny (35) und Alexander (32) aus Köln – welches Paar kennt sich am besten und zeigt die besten Teamqualitäten? „Paar Wars“ am Freitag, 24. September 2021, 20:15 Uhr, in SAT.1.

„Halbpension mit Schmitz“ läuft ab Freitag, 15 Oktober, um 22.55 Uhr in Sat.1.

