ProSieben feiert Superhero Sunday mit Blockbuster-Free-TV-Premiere

Ein ganzer Tag voller preisgekrönter Action-Helden. ProSieben schenkt seinen Zuschauern zum 1. Advent den Superhero Sunday mit sechs Megablockbustern – einer davon ist eine Free-TV-Premiere.

Von „Ant-Man and the Wasp“ (ab 10 Uhr) über „Black Panther“ (15 Uhr) bis hin zu „Captain Marvel“ (17.55 Uhr) ist für jeden Action-Fan etwas dabei. Das große Highlight der Sonderprogrammierung am 28. November: Die Free-TV-Premiere von „Avengers: Endgame“ um 20.15 Uhr. Im Finale der Infinity-Saga kommt es zum Showdown zwischen den Avengers und Thanos. Nachdem die halbe Weltbevölkerung ausgelöscht wurde, müssen sich die überlebenden Helden erneut zusammenfinden, um Ordnung und Harmonie im Universum wiederherzustellen, und ihre Liebsten zurückzubringen.

Den Anfang macht bereits um 7.45 Uhr „Doctor Strange“ von 2016. Auch die „Guardians of the Galaxy“ sind mit von der Partie (12.20 Uhr). Diesmal mit dem zweiten Teil von 2017.

Der Superhero Sunday am 28. November 2021 im Überblick:

7.45 Uhr: „Doctor Strange“

10 Uhr: „Ant-Man and the Wasp“

12.20 Uhr: „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2“

15 Uhr: „Black Panther“

17.55 Uhr: „Captain Marvel“

20.15 Uhr: „Avengers: Endgame“ (FREE-TV-PREMIERE)

Quelle: ProSieben

