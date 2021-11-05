ProSieben feiert Superhero Sunday mit Blockbuster-Free-TV-Premiere

Von
André Beyer
-
0
39
Superhero Sunday ProSieben
© ProSieben
Anzeige

Ein ganzer Tag voller preisgekrönter Action-Helden. ProSieben schenkt seinen Zuschauern zum 1. Advent den Superhero Sunday mit sechs Megablockbustern – einer davon ist eine Free-TV-Premiere.

Von „Ant-Man and the Wasp“ (ab 10 Uhr) über „Black Panther“ (15 Uhr) bis hin zu „Captain Marvel“ (17.55 Uhr) ist für jeden Action-Fan etwas dabei. Das große Highlight der Sonderprogrammierung am 28. November: Die Free-TV-Premiere von „Avengers: Endgame“ um 20.15 Uhr. Im Finale der Infinity-Saga kommt es zum Showdown zwischen den Avengers und Thanos. Nachdem die halbe Weltbevölkerung ausgelöscht wurde, müssen sich die überlebenden Helden erneut zusammenfinden, um Ordnung und Harmonie im Universum wiederherzustellen, und ihre Liebsten zurückzubringen.

Den Anfang macht bereits um 7.45 Uhr „Doctor Strange“ von 2016. Auch die „Guardians of the Galaxy“ sind mit von der Partie (12.20 Uhr). Diesmal mit dem zweiten Teil von 2017.

Der Superhero Sunday am 28. November 2021 im Überblick:

7.45 Uhr: „Doctor Strange“

10 Uhr: „Ant-Man and the Wasp“

12.20 Uhr: „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2“

15 Uhr: „Black Panther“

17.55 Uhr: „Captain Marvel“

20.15 Uhr: „Avengers: Endgame“ (FREE-TV-PREMIERE)

Quelle: ProSieben

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame [dt./OV]
4.7 out of 5 stars(37376)
16,99 € (von 5. November 2021, 12:00 12:00 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Polnische Ausgabe, Cover kann polnischen Markierungen enthalten. Dieser Artikel hat deutschen Untertiteln.
Avengers: Endgame [Blu-ray] #1
Avengers: Endgame [Blu-ray]
4.8 out of 5 stars(12592)
Available for Amazon Prime 9,99 € 6,99 €
Polnische Ausgabe, Cover kann polnischen Markierungen enthalten. Dieser Artikel hat deutschen Untertiteln.
(von 5. November 2021, 12:00 12:00 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
15 CM GROSSE IRON MAN FIGUR – Mit dieser 15 cm großen Iron Man Action-Figur zum Film Avengers: Endgame macht es Spaß, sich vorzustellen, dass Iron Man seine Repulsoren einsetzt, um die Schurken zu besiegen AUF DEM FILM BASIERENDES ZUBEHÖR – Diese Mar...
Marvel Avengers: Endgame 15 cm große Iron Man Action-Figur #1
Marvel Avengers: Endgame 15 cm große Iron Man Action-Figur #2
Marvel Avengers: Endgame 15 cm große Iron Man Action-Figur #3
Marvel Avengers: Endgame 15 cm große Iron Man Action-Figur #4
Marvel Avengers: Endgame 15 cm große Iron Man Action-Figur #5
Marvel Avengers: Endgame 15 cm große Iron Man Action-Figur
4.5 out of 5 stars(166)
Available for Amazon Prime 8,75 € 5,99 €
15 CM GROSSE IRON MAN FIGUR – Mit dieser 15 cm großen Iron Man Action-Figur zum Film Avengers: Endgame macht es Spaß, sich vorzustellen, dass Iron Man seine Repulsoren einsetzt, um die Schurken zu besiegen AUF DEM FILM BASIERENDES ZUBEHÖR – Diese Mar... read more
(von 5. November 2021, 12:00 12:00 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame (4K UHD) [dt./OV]
4.8 out of 5 stars(2060)
16,99 € (von 5. November 2021, 12:00 12:00 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Marvel Avengers – Endgame: Das Buch zum Film ab 10 Jahren (Die Marvel-Filmbuch-Reihe, Band 1)
4.7 out of 5 stars(201)
Available for Amazon Prime 9,99 € (von 5. November 2021, 12:00 12:00 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)

Hinweis: Bei einigen Verlinkungen handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links. Mit einem Kauf über diesen Link erhält DIGITAL FERNSEHEN eine kleine Provision. Auf den Preis hat das keinerlei Auswirkung.

Bildquelle:

  • df-prosieben-superhero-sunday: ProSieben

3 Kommentare im Forum

  1. Wie immer bei derartiger Aktion sind (fast) alle Filme von 07:45 bis 20:15 Uhr (außer "Ant-Man and the Wasp", der bei der letzten Ausstrahlung im Tagesprogramm ungeschnitten lief) gekürzt.
  2. Avengers Endgame läuft auch ungeschnitten. ProSieben veranstaltet den Superhero Sunday mit mehreren (geschnittenen) Marvel-Verfilmungen (Schnittberichte.com) Edit: Sorry, ich hab erst jetzt gesehen, dass du bis 20.15 Uhr schriebst. Der läuft ja ab 20.15 Uhr.
Alle Kommentare 3 im Forum anzeigen

Kommentieren Sie den Artikel im Forum