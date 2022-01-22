„Star Trek: Picard“ startet schon bald im Free-TV bei RTLzwei. Der Sender zeigt die 10 Folgen der ersten Staffel im Akkord – an folgenden Terminen.
Während sich das Streaming-Publikum auf die zweite Staffel von „Star Trek: Picard“ bei Amazon Prime Video freut, steht der aus der Rente aufgeschreckte Raumschiffkapitän aus „Das nächste Jahrhundert“ vor der TV-Premiere seiner eigenen Serie in Deutschland bei RTLzwei.
Wer die erste Staffel noch nicht gesehen hat, kann sich auf einige prominente Rückkehrer aus dem „Next Generation“-Kosmos (z.Dt.: „Star Trek: Das nächste Jahrhundert“) freuen: Neben „Nummer 1“ William Riker sind auch Ex-Schiffspsychologin Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), der Android Commander Data (Brent Spiner) und 90er-Sexsymbol Jeri Ryan, besser bekannt unter ihrer Borg-Kennung „Seven of Nine“, wieder mit dabei.
Ausstrahlung startet am Freitag, 18.Februar um 20.15 Uhr (Folge 1-4), geht am Samstag, 19. Februar, 20.15 Uhr (Folge 5-7) und endet am Sonntag Sonntag, 20. Februar ab 20.15 Uhr mit Folge 8 bis 10.
Auch Tele 5 zeigt „Star Trek: Picard“
Kürzlich vermeldete der Free-TV-Sender Tele 5, ebenfalls Ausstrahlungsrechte für „Star Trek: Picard“ erworben zu haben. Einen genauen Starttermin gab der Discovery-Sender jedoch noch nicht bekannt. Zunächst gibt es dort jedoch auch neuen Trek-Stoff: „Star Trek: Discovery“ wird bald bei Tele 5 seine Free-TV-Premiere feiern.
Die TV-Termine für „Star Trek: Picard“
Freitag, 18. Februar:
- Folge 1: „Gedenken“ (20.15 Uhr)
- Folge 2: „Karten und Legenden“
- Folge 3: „Das Ende ist der Anfang“
Folge 4: „Unbedingte Offenheit“
Samstag, 19. Februar:
- Folge 5: „Keine Gnade“ (20.15 Uhr)
- Folge 6: „Die geheimnisvolle Box“
- Folge 7: „Nepenthe“
Sonntag, 20. Februar:
- Folge 8: „Bruchstücke“ (20.15 Uhr)
- Folge 9: „Et in Arcadia Ego“ (Teil 1)
- Folge 10: „Et in Arcadia Ego“ (Teil 2)
Staffel 1 - Official Trailer(von 23. Januar 2022, 11:08 11:08 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
STAR TREK: Picard - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
29,99 € (von 22. Januar 2022, 22:39 22:39 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Star Trek – Picard 2: Der dunkle Schleier - Limitierte Fan-Edition
26,00 € (von 23. Januar 2022, 2:17 02:17 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Et in Arcadia Ego, Teil 2
2,99 € (von 23. Januar 2022, 12:08 12:08 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Star Trek: Picard – Season 1 (Original Series Soundtrack)
9,74 € (von 23. Januar 2022, 12:08 12:08 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Hinweis: Bei einigen Verlinkungen handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links. Mit einem Kauf über diesen Link erhält DIGITAL FERNSEHEN eine kleine Provision. Auf den Preis hat das keinerlei Auswirkung.
Bildquelle:
- rtl-zwei-star-trek-picard: RTLzwei