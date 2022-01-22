Anzeige

„Star Trek: Picard“ startet schon bald im Free-TV bei RTLzwei. Der Sender zeigt die 10 Folgen der ersten Staffel im Akkord – an folgenden Terminen.

Während sich das Streaming-Publikum auf die zweite Staffel von „Star Trek: Picard“ bei Amazon Prime Video freut, steht der aus der Rente aufgeschreckte Raumschiffkapitän aus „Das nächste Jahrhundert“ vor der TV-Premiere seiner eigenen Serie in Deutschland bei RTLzwei.

Wer die erste Staffel noch nicht gesehen hat, kann sich auf einige prominente Rückkehrer aus dem „Next Generation“-Kosmos (z.Dt.: „Star Trek: Das nächste Jahrhundert“) freuen: Neben „Nummer 1“ William Riker sind auch Ex-Schiffspsychologin Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), der Android Commander Data (Brent Spiner) und 90er-Sexsymbol Jeri Ryan, besser bekannt unter ihrer Borg-Kennung „Seven of Nine“, wieder mit dabei.

Ausstrahlung startet am Freitag, 18.Februar um 20.15 Uhr (Folge 1-4), geht am Samstag, 19. Februar, 20.15 Uhr (Folge 5-7) und endet am Sonntag Sonntag, 20. Februar ab 20.15 Uhr mit Folge 8 bis 10.

Auch Tele 5 zeigt „Star Trek: Picard“

Kürzlich vermeldete der Free-TV-Sender Tele 5, ebenfalls Ausstrahlungsrechte für „Star Trek: Picard“ erworben zu haben. Einen genauen Starttermin gab der Discovery-Sender jedoch noch nicht bekannt. Zunächst gibt es dort jedoch auch neuen Trek-Stoff: „Star Trek: Discovery“ wird bald bei Tele 5 seine Free-TV-Premiere feiern.

Die TV-Termine für „Star Trek: Picard“

Freitag, 18. Februar:

Folge 1: „ Gedenken “ (20.15 Uhr)

“ (20.15 Uhr) Folge 2: „Karten und Legenden“

Folge 3: „Das Ende ist der Anfang“

Folge 4: „Unbedingte Offenheit“

Samstag, 19. Februar:

Folge 5: „Keine Gnade“ (20.15 Uhr)

(20.15 Uhr) Folge 6: „Die geheimnisvolle Box“

Folge 7: „Nepenthe“

Sonntag, 20. Februar:

Folge 8: „Bruchstücke“ (20.15 Uhr)

(20.15 Uhr) Folge 9: „Et in Arcadia Ego“ (Teil 1)

(Teil 1) Folge 10: „Et in Arcadia Ego“ (Teil 2)

(Teil 2)



