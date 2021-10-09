„Oppenheimer“: „Peaky Blinders“-Star Cillian Murphy schnappt sich die Hauptrolle

Anzeige

Der Ire Cillian Murphy, bekannt für seine Auftritte als Scarecrow in den „Batman“-Filmen von Christopher Nolan und als Gang-Leader aus „Peaky Blinders“, bekommt die Hauptrolle des titelgebenden Physikers im Biopic „Oppenheimer“.

Regisseur Christopher Nolan (51, „The Dark Knight“, „Dunkirk“) hat den Hauptdarsteller für seinen Film über den „Vater der Atombombe“ gefunden. Der irische Schauspieler Cillian Murphy (45) soll den Physiker J. Robert Oppenheimer spielen, wie das Studio Universal Pictures am Freitag (Ortszeit) bekanntgab. Das Biopic „Oppenheimer“ soll im Juli 2023 in die Kinos kommen. Nolan und Murphy drehten schon häufiger zusammen, darunter Filme wie „Batman Begins“, „The Dark Knight“ „Inception“ und „Dunkirk“, aber nun ist Murphy erstmals als Hauptdarsteller dabei.

„Oppenheimer“ und die Bombe

Der Film spielt während des Zweiten Weltkriegs, als der brillante Physiker (1904-1967) maßgeblich an der Entwicklung der Atombombe arbeitete. Der Amerikaner deutsch-jüdischer Abstammung leitete das streng geheime Manhattan-Projekt in Los Alamos in der Wüste von New Mexiko. Nach dem Abwurf der ersten Atombombe auf Hiroshima am 6. August 1945 war Oppenheimer erschüttert von der

Zerstörungskraft seiner Schöpfung, engagierte sich gegen den Einsatz von Nuklearwaffen und wurde in den USA Opfer einer antikommunistischen Hetzjagd.

Das Filmprojekt basiert auf einer mit dem Pulitzerpreis gekrönten Biographie der Autoren Kai Bird und Martin J. Sherwin. Nolan, der das Skript schreibt, will Anfang 2022 mit den Dreharbeiten beginnen.

Nolan verlässt Warner

Das Biopic „Oppenheimer“ wird im Gegensatz zu Nolans vorherigen Blockbustern nicht in Zusammenarbeit mit Entertainment-Gigant Warner realisiert: Christopher Nolan wird für den historisch inspirierten Film mit den Universal Studios kooperieren.

