Vorsicht vor Fake-Streamingdiensten – VZBV veröffentlicht Liste

Vorsicht Abzocke: Die Verbraucherzentrale informiert neuerdings mit einer alphabetisierten Liste über Fake-Streamingdienste.

Durch zugesandte Beschwerden und eigene Recherchen konnten die sogenannten Marktwächter-Experten bei der Verbraucherzentrale mittlerweile hunderte dubiose Streaming-Webseiten identifizieren. Sie sehen nahezu identisch ausund regelmäßig kommen neue dazu. Die Fake-Webseiten würden sich laut Bundesverband lediglich durch die URL und den Namen im Logo unterscheiden. Aufgrund ihrer professionellen Aufmachung seien sie schwer von seriösen Webseiten zu unterscheiden.

Außerdem kommen stetig neue, zusätzliche Endungen der Betrugsseiten hinzu, wie zum Beispiel -noro, -sat, -cine. Immer noch finden sich als Prä- oder Suffixe der Website-Namen oftmals die Wörter -flix, -play oder –stream. Wer im Netz nach einem kostenlosen Streaming-Dienst sucht, kann leicht auf eine dieser dubiosen Webseiten stoßen. Anstelle von Filmen und Serien erhalten Verbraucher Rechnungen für angebliche Jahresabos, gefälschte Inkassoschreiben und Pfändungsandrohungen. Die Verbraucherschützer von der VZBV raten daher zur Vorsicht.

Kostenloses Probeabo als Lockmittel

Betreiber dieser Fake-Seiten versuchen Internetnutzer in eine Abofalle zu locken: Doch nach der Registrierung kann man weder die beworbenen Filme oder Serien wie versprochen kostenlos zur Probe schauen, noch kommt eine Vertragsbestätigung per E-Mail, in der man über die Kosten eines automatisch verlängerten Jahresabos informiert wird.

Rechnungen über bis zu 360 Euro für ein Jahresabo erhielten die betroffenen Verbraucher laut VZBV aber trotzdem. Dabei würden sie nicht nur per E-Mail, sondern zum Teil auch per Telefon aggressiv aufgefordert, den Betrag umgehend zu begleichen. Unter den Betroffen seien zum Teil auch Minderjährige, so der Bundesverband weiter.

Verbraucher, die unsicher sind, ob die Forderung einer Streaming-Webseite berechtigt ist, können sich bei einer Verbraucherzentrale in ihrer Nähe individuell beraten lassen.

Bisher durch Verbraucherbeschwerden und Recherchen des Marktwächter-Teams identifizierte Fake-Webseiten:

A

aboplay.de, adostream.de, alimovies.de, aloflix.de, amostream.de, appleflix.de, araplay.de, asoflix.de

B

babaflix.de, babafilms.de, baflix.de, bagaflix.de, bataflix.de, bayplay.de, bedaflix.de, beeflix.de, begostream.de, bemoplay.de, benoflix.de, benplay.de, beroplay.de, bigflix.de, bigostream.de, bigostream.com, bineflix.de, binoflix.de, blueflix.de, boboflix.com, bobstream.de, bodaflix.de, bodoplay.de, boflix.de, bogflix.de, bogoflix.de, bogostream.de, bokuflix.de, bonastream.de, bonostream.de, bomoflix.de, borastream.de, boxflix.de, braflix.de, budaplay.de, bugaflix.de, bullplay.de, bumaplay.de, buraplay.de, buroflix.de

C

choflix.de, cinemadome.net, cinemaflix.de, cinemaxx24.com, cineplex24.de, coflix.de

D

dadaplay.de, daflix.de, dagaflix.de, daftstream.de, dasflix.de, dasimax.de, deepflix.de, dekaflix.de, dexflix.de, dinoflix.de, dodoflix.com, dodoplay.de, doflix.de, dogostream.de, domeflix.de, domoplay.de, domstream.de, dooplay.de, doroplay.de, doxflix.de, doxplay.de, drflix.de, duduplay.de, dubflix.de, duckflix.de, duckplay.de, dudoplay.de, dugoflix.de

E

ebaflix.de, edelflix.de, edofilms.de, edyflix.de, embaflix.de, euroflix.de, evaflix.de, everflix.de

F

faceflix.de, faxflix.de, felastream.de, felixkino.com, filmaba.de, filmara.de, filmpalast24.com, finflix.de, fixago.de, flexkino.com, flipflix.de, flixabo.de, flixago.de, flixana.de, flixando.de, flixdad.de, flixday.de, flixdome.de, flixdrom.de, flixer.de, flixfox.de, flixguru.de, flixhd.de, flixking.de, flixkino.com, flixkong.de, flixland.de, flixman.de, flixme.de, flixmex.de, flixpro.de, flixtown, flixtv.de, flixway.de, flixwolf.de, flixwood.de, floplay.de, foflix.de, folgflix.de, frogplay.de

G

gabaflix.de, gagastream.de, garoflix.de, gauflix.de, geraflix.de, gigaflix.de, gofilme.de, gogflix.de, gogomovies.de, gogostream.de, goldflix.de, goloflix.de, gomaflix.de, gonaflix.com, gonastream.de, goxflix.de, guloplay.de, guckflix.de

H

hdflix.de, hdtime.de, hdwelt.de, heloplay.de, heroflix.de, hogostream.de, hubflix.de, huboflix.de, hugostream.de

I

ibostream.de, iceflix.de, imaxcine.com, imaxdome.com, imaxfilme.com, imaxgo.de, imaxkino.com, imaxnet.de, imaxstream.de, imaxtime.com, imaxtv.de, imaxwelt.com, inflix.de, inoplay.de

J

jubaflix.de, juhustream.de, justfilme.de, justflix.de, justhd.de

K

kamaflix.de, kimplay.de, kinobay, kinodex.de, kinoflexx.com, kinolox.de, kinopalast24.com, kinoplay.de, kinoplexx.com, kinoroom.de, kinowelt24.com, kinoyama.de, kinozeit.net, kiwiflix.de

L

labaflix.de, laflix.de, leloflix.de, lexflix.de, lightflix.de, limaflix.de, limeflix.de, linflix.de, linsflix.de, lionflix.de, listplay.de, liteplay.de, lobostream.de, logflix.de, logostream.de, logplay.de, lolastream.de, lolostream.de, lomaflix.de, lomoflix.de, lookflix.de, losflix.de, lostream.de, loxflix.de, loxostream.de

M

madofilms.de, magaflix.de, mainflix.de, maloflix.de, maneflix.de, mangoflix.de, manuflix.de, maroflix.de, matostream.de, mauflix.de, maxxflix.de, mayplay.de, megaflix.de, megplay.de, meinflix.de, meinkinowelt.com, memaplay.de, memoplay.de, mesflix.de, mexflix.com, mexkino.com, mexplay.de, mexstream.de, migoflix.de, mimiplay.de, minaflix.de, miniflix.de, mixfilms.de, modflix.de, modoflix.de, modplay.de, mogostream.de, momoflix.de, momostream.de, monoflix.de, montplay.de, moodflix.de, moonplay.de, mooflix.de, moroflix.de, mostflix.de, mostream.de, moviedad.de, moviedo.de, movieshub.de, moviesta.de, movplay.de, moxflix.de, moxplay.de, myflixx.de

N

nexaflix.de, nexostream.de, nodaflix.de, noliflix.de, nolistream.de, nonaplay.de, nonaflix.de, novoflix.de, nowflix.de, noxflix.de, noxplay.de, nunuplay.de, nurflix.de

O

obiplay.de, ogofilms.de, ogoplay.de, okflix.de, olaflix.de, oliflix.de, oldflix.de, omegaflix.de, omoplay.de, oneflix.de, orangeflix.de

P

papiflix.de, paraflix.de, pidoflix.de, pinoflix.de, pinoplay.de, plabay.de, playada.de, playaga.de, playago.de, playamba.de, playano.de, playbat.de, playbate.de, playcine.de, playda.de, playdax.de, playder.de, playdoma.de, playdomo.de, playebo.de, playexo.de, playgera.de, playget.de, playgox.de, playkino.de, playleg.de, playlid.de, playmeta.de, playmium.de, playmoba.de, playmom.de, playmono.de, playmost.de, playnex.de, playnod.de, playnom.de, playnoro.de, playoda.de, playomo.de, playoza.de, playrapid.de, playred.de, playrush.de, playsimo.de, playsub.de, playtogo.de, playtory.de, playvido.de, playvidy.de, playza.de, pokuflix.de, portplay.de

R

raceflix.de, radaflix.de, rafplay.de, raplay.de, rayflix.de, rayplay.de, realflix.de, rexflix.de, rexkino.de, rioflix.de, robflix.de, robiflix.de, romoflix.de, romoplay.de, roomflix.de, rostream.de, rotflix.de, roxflix.de, roxplay.de

S

sadaplay.de, sadoflix.de, saflix.de, savaflix.de, seeflix.de, segastream.de, sekoflix.de, semoplay.de, shaplay.de, sobastream.de, sobostream.de, soflix.de, sogostream.de, soloflix.de, someflix.de, soyaflix.de, streamabi.de, streamado.de, streamafa.de, streamafy.de, streamago.de, streamamy, streamaso.de, streamba.de, streambull.de, streamdas.de, streamday.de, streamdome.de, streameba.de, streamedo.de, streamega.de. streamex.de, streamflix.de, streamfy.de, streamgogo.de, streamim.de, streamino.de, streamjuju.de, streamlox.com, streamnox.com, streamofo.de, streamogo.de, streamore.de, streamoro.de, streamosh.de, streamovo.de, streamowo.de, streamox.de, streamoxa.de, streamrex.de, streamtime.de, streamtoto.de, streamtox.com, streamugo.de, streamwolf.de, streamzeit.de, subostream.de, sudoflix.de

T

tabflix.de, tapeflix.de, tedaflix.de, teleflix.de, teraflix.de, tideplay.de, tobiflix.de, todoplay.de, toflix.de, tonoflix.de, topflix.de, tostream.de, toxflix.de, triflix.de, trimflix.de, tugaflix.de, tutoflix.de

U

umiplay.de, unoflix.de

V

vagoflix.de, vivaflix.de, voxstream.de

W

wagplay.de, wallplay.de, wayplay.de, weflix.de, windflix.de, wireplay.de, woplay.de, wowflix.de, wowplay.de

Y

yalastream.de, yobaflix.de, yoflix.de, yogostream.de, yostream.de

Z

zazaplay.de, zeroplay.de, zodoplay.de, zonaflix.de, zumaplay.de

1-9

24flix.de

Bisher in den Impressen der Fake-Streaming-Webseiten genannte Firmen (deren Identitäten gestohlen sein können):

„Abable Play Ltd”, „Abiade Ltd.“, „Acer Films Limited”, „AFP Films Ltd“ „Albert Films Ltd”, „Ali Abany Ltd“, „Anmama Limited“, „Ara It Limited”, „Baba Boon Ltd“, „Bizcon Limited“, „CIDD Limited“, „Cine Air Limited”, „Cinebox Ltd”, „Cine Star Ltd“, „Cinestrata Ltd”, „Dagatech Ltd“, „Dex Services Ltd“, „Digital Kino Limited”, „Dodo It Group Ltd”, „Edhomes Ltd.“, „Facefilms Limited“, „Fast Tide Ltd”, „Fela Group Ltd“, „Film Zoid Ltd”, „Flix Forge Ltd”, „Flixgade Ltd”, „Flo Services Ltd”, „HDB London Ltd”, „Ibo Das Ltd”, „Kino Bino Limited“, „Kino Cinemas Ltd“, „Lite Media Limited”, „Lobo Films Ltd”, „Lovelust Limited“

„Maba Ltd“, „Media Advice Limited“, „Mediabay Europe Ltd“, „Media Cloud Limited”, „Media Collect Ltd”, „Media Stream Ltd”, „Mediaa One Ltd”, „Mexmedia Limited”, „Movak Ltd”, „Movies Darling Ltd“, „Obinkwo Ltd”, „OLJO Ltd“, „Pandora Cine Ltd“, „Play Box Limited”, „Play It Bigger Ltd”, „Plays Group Ltd”, „Playmojo Limited”, „Pino Botta Ltd”, „Roxo Films Ltd”, „SAFE4MEDIA Ltd”, „Sega World Limited“, „Streamex Ltd”, „Stream It Ltd”, „The Way 2 Play LTD“, „Turquoiz Limited“, „Yo Solutions Ltd” und „Zaza Tech Limited”.

Quelle: VZBV