Disney+ im Juni: Mehr „Star Wars", „Loki" und Serien-Neustarts

Richard W. Schaber
star wars the bad batch
© Disney+
Der Juni wird ein Monat für „Star Wars“-Fans bei Disney+: Neben neuen Folgen der Animationsserie „The Bad Batch“ gibt es auch Spinoff-Filme aus dem Lucas-Universum im Streaming-Programm, die noch nicht jeder gesehen hat.

Darüber hinaus gibt es auch Neues für Marvel-Fans: Die Serie um den namensgebenden Antihelden „Loki“ gibt es ebenfalls im Juni bei Disney+. Wer die pelzigen Ewoks aus „Star Wars: Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter“ mochte, bekommt sogar einige Lizenztitel um die ungewöhnlichen SciFi-Helden aus dem Endor-System zur Auswahl. Sämtliche Neustarts bei Disney+ im Juni gibt es hier im Überblick – das neue Programm vom Erwachsenen-Bereich „Star“ gibt es morgen bei DIGITAL FERNSEHEN.

Neue Originals bei Disney+ im Juni

4. Juni

  • NEUSTART: Genius: Aretha, Episoden 1+2
  • Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 8
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 4
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 6
  • Marvel Studios Legends – Staffel 1, Episoden 8 + 9
  • Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 3

9. Juni

  • NEUSTART: LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 1

11. Juni

  • Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 9
  • Genius: Aretha, Episoden 3 + 4
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 5
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 7
  • Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 4
  • Zenimation – Staffel 2

16. Juni

  • LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 2

18. Juni

  • LUCA
  • STAFFELFINALE: Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 10
  • Genius: Aretha, Episoden 5 + 6
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 6
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 8
  • Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 5

23. Juni

LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 3

25. Juni

  • NEUSTART: Die geheime Benedict-Gesellschaft – Staffel 1, Episode 1
  • Genius: Aretha, Episoden 7 + 8
  • High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 7
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 9
  • Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 6
  • Wolfgang (Dokumentation über Wolfgang Puck)

30. Juni

  • LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 4

Neue Lizenztitel bei Disney+ im Juni

4. Juni

  • Marvel Studios LEGENDS (Marvel)
  • Raya und der letzte Drache – für alle Disney+ Abonnenten (Disney)
  • When Sharks Attack – Staffel 3 + 4 (National Geographic)
  • Wir noch mal (Disney)
  • Upside Down Magic – Magie steht Kopf (Disney)
  • When Sharks Attack – Staffel 5 + 6 (National Geographic)
  • Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 (Disney)

18. Juni

  • Die Geschichte vom treuen Wookiee (Lucasfilm)
  • Ewoks – Die Karavane der Tapferen (Lucasfilm) 
  • Ewoks – Schlacht von Endor (Lucasfilm)
  • Star Wars: Vintage: Clone Wars 2D Mini-Serie (Lucasfilm)
  • Star Wars: Die Ewoks – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)
  • Star Wars: Freunde im All – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)

25. Juni

  • Expedition Everest (National Geographic)
  • Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 10-18 (National Geographic)
  • The 90s: The Last Great Decade? – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

