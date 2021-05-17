Disney+ im Juni: Mehr „Star Wars“, „Loki“ und Serien-Neustarts

Anzeige
Der Juni wird ein Monat für „Star Wars“-Fans bei Disney+: Neben neuen Folgen der Animationsserie „The Bad Batch“ gibt es auch Spinoff-Filme aus dem Lucas-Universum im Streaming-Programm, die noch nicht jeder gesehen hat.
Darüber hinaus gibt es auch Neues für Marvel-Fans: Die Serie um den namensgebenden Antihelden „Loki“ gibt es ebenfalls im Juni bei Disney+. Wer die pelzigen Ewoks aus „Star Wars: Die Rückkehr der Jedi-Ritter“ mochte, bekommt sogar einige Lizenztitel um die ungewöhnlichen SciFi-Helden aus dem Endor-System zur Auswahl. Sämtliche Neustarts bei Disney+ im Juni gibt es hier im Überblick – das neue Programm vom Erwachsenen-Bereich „Star“ gibt es morgen bei DIGITAL FERNSEHEN.
Neue Originals bei Disney+ im Juni
4. Juni
- NEUSTART: Genius: Aretha, Episoden 1+2
- Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 8
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 4
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 6
- Marvel Studios Legends – Staffel 1, Episoden 8 + 9
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 3
9. Juni
- NEUSTART: LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 1
11. Juni
- Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 9
- Genius: Aretha, Episoden 3 + 4
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 5
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 7
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 4
- Zenimation – Staffel 2
16. Juni
- LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 2
18. Juni
- LUCA
- STAFFELFINALE: Big Shot – Staffel 1, Episode 10
- Genius: Aretha, Episoden 5 + 6
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 6
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 8
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 5
23. Juni
LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 3
25. Juni
- NEUSTART: Die geheime Benedict-Gesellschaft – Staffel 1, Episode 1
- Genius: Aretha, Episoden 7 + 8
- High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie – Staffel 2, Episode 7
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Staffel 1, Episode 9
- Marvels M.O.D.O.K – Staffel 1, Episode 6
- Wolfgang (Dokumentation über Wolfgang Puck)
30. Juni
- LOKI – Staffel 1, Episode 4
Neue Lizenztitel bei Disney+ im Juni
4. Juni
- Marvel Studios LEGENDS (Marvel)
- Raya und der letzte Drache – für alle Disney+ Abonnenten (Disney)
- When Sharks Attack – Staffel 3 + 4 (National Geographic)
- Wir noch mal (Disney)
- Upside Down Magic – Magie steht Kopf (Disney)
- When Sharks Attack – Staffel 5 + 6 (National Geographic)
- Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2 (Disney)
18. Juni
- Die Geschichte vom treuen Wookiee (Lucasfilm)
- Ewoks – Die Karavane der Tapferen (Lucasfilm)
- Ewoks – Schlacht von Endor (Lucasfilm)
- Star Wars: Vintage: Clone Wars 2D Mini-Serie (Lucasfilm)
- Star Wars: Die Ewoks – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)
- Star Wars: Freunde im All – Staffel 1+2 (Lucasfilm)
25. Juni
- Expedition Everest (National Geographic)
- Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 10-18 (National Geographic)
- The 90s: The Last Great Decade? – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
