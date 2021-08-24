Disney+ im September: „Star Wars“-Nachschub und „Die Dinos“

Anzeige
Streamingdienst Disney+ bringt auch im September neue Filme und Serien ins Programm. Dabei sind „Die Dinos“ als Nostalgie-Hit und eine neue „Star Wars“-Serie für Fans der unsterblichen Weltraum-Oper. Hier alle Neustarts in der Übersicht.
Neue Originale bei Disney+
1. September:
- Chip und Chap. Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 6
- Marvel Studios LEGENDS – Neue Episode
- Monster bei der Arbeit – Staffel 1, Episode 9
- Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 7
- What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 4
3. September:
- NEUSTART: „Happier than Ever: Ein Liebesbrief an Los Angeles“
8. September:
- STAFFEL-FINALE: Monster bei der Arbeit – Staffel 1, Episode 10
- NEUSTART: Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 1
- Chip und Chap. Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 7
- Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 8
- What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 5
10. September:
- Fast erwachsen (PIXAR Short) MITTWOCH, 15. SEPTEMBER
- Chip und Chap. Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 8
- Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 2
- Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 9
- What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 6
17. September:
- Nona (Pixar Short)
22. September:
- NEUSTART: Star Wars: Visions, Staffel 1
- Chip und Chap. Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 9
- Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 3
- Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 10
- What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 7
24. September:
- NEUSTART: A Spark Story (Pixar Dokumentation)
29. September:
- Chip und Chap. Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 10
- Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 4
- Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 11
- What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 8
Neue Lizenztitel im September
3. September
- The Cave – Eine Klinik im Untergrund (National Geographic)
- Weg aus der Asche (National Geographic)
8. September
- Afrikas tödlichste Jäger – Staffel 4+5 (National Geographic)
- Afrikas Jäger – Staffel 2+3 (National Geographic)
- Tierbabys in Afrika – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
10. September
- American Blackout (National Geographic)
- 9/11: Control The Skies (National Geographic)
- Cobra Mafia (National Geographic)
- George W. Bush: Das Interview (National Geographic)15. September
- Tod bei Nacht – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
17. September
- Disney’s Broadway Hits at London’s Royal Albert Hall (Disney)
22. September
- Animal PD – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- Geheimnisse des Zweiten Weltkriegs – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- Königreich der Mumien – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- Die Dinos (Staffel 1-4)
24. September:
- Blood Rivals: Lion vs. Buffalo (National Geographic)
29. September:
- NEUSTART: Die Simpsons – Staffel 32
- Australiens tödlichste Jäger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- Dian Fossey: Geheimnisse im Nebel – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- Enthüllt: Geheimnisse der Meere – Staffel 3 (National Geographic)
- Fernab des Gesetzes – Staffel 1+2 (National Geographic)
- Jenseits der Magie mit DMC – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
- Port Security: Hamburg (National Geographic)
- Zeke und Luther – Staffel 1-3 (Disney)
