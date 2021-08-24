Disney+ im September: „Star Wars“-Nachschub und „Die Dinos“

Von
Richard W. Schaber
-
0
0
Streamingdienst Disney+
© Disney
Anzeige

Streamingdienst Disney+ bringt auch im September neue Filme und Serien ins Programm. Dabei sind „Die Dinos“ als Nostalgie-Hit und eine neue „Star Wars“-Serie für Fans der unsterblichen Weltraum-Oper. Hier alle Neustarts in der Übersicht.

Neue Originale bei Disney+

1. September:

  • Chip und Chap. Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 6
  • Marvel Studios LEGENDS – Neue Episode
  • Monster bei der Arbeit – Staffel 1, Episode 9
  • Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 7
  • What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 4  

3. September:

  • NEUSTART: „Happier than Ever: Ein Liebesbrief an Los Angeles“  

8. September:

  • STAFFEL-FINALE: Monster bei der Arbeit – Staffel 1, Episode 10
  • NEUSTART: Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 1 
  • Chip und Chap. Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 7
  • Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 8
  • What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 5  

10. September:

  • Fast erwachsen (PIXAR Short) MITTWOCH, 15. SEPTEMBER 
  • Chip und Chap. Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 8
  • Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 2
  • Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 9
  • What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 6  

17. September:

  • Nona (Pixar Short) 

22. September:

  • NEUSTART: Star Wars: Visions, Staffel 1
  • Chip und Chap. Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 9
  • Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 3
  • Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 10
  • What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 7  

24. September: 

  • NEUSTART: A Spark Story (Pixar Dokumentation) 

29. September:

  • Chip und Chap. Das Leben im Park – Staffel 1, Episode 10
  • Dr. Doogie Kamealoha – Staffel 1, Episode 4
  • Scott & Huutsch – Staffel 1, Episode 11
  • What If…? – Staffel 1, Episode 8 

Neue Lizenztitel im September

3. September

  • The Cave – Eine Klinik im Untergrund (National Geographic)
  • Weg aus der Asche (National Geographic)

8. September

  • Afrikas tödlichste Jäger – Staffel 4+5 (National Geographic)
  • Afrikas Jäger – Staffel 2+3 (National Geographic)
  • Tierbabys in Afrika – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

10. September

  • American Blackout (National Geographic)
  • 9/11: Control The Skies (National Geographic)
  • Cobra Mafia (National Geographic)      
  • George W. Bush: Das Interview (National Geographic)15. September
  • Tod bei Nacht – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

17. September

  • Disney’s Broadway Hits at London’s Royal Albert Hall (Disney)

22. September

  • Animal PD – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Geheimnisse des Zweiten Weltkriegs – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Königreich der Mumien – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Die Dinos (Staffel 1-4)

24. September:

  • Blood Rivals: Lion vs. Buffalo (National Geographic)

29. September:

  • NEUSTART: Die Simpsons – Staffel 32
  • Australiens tödlichste Jäger – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Dian Fossey: Geheimnisse im Nebel – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Enthüllt: Geheimnisse der Meere – Staffel 3 (National Geographic)
  • Fernab des Gesetzes – Staffel 1+2 (National Geographic)
  • Jenseits der Magie mit DMC – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
  • Port Security: Hamburg (National Geographic)
  • Zeke und Luther – Staffel 1-3 (Disney) 

Hinweis: Bei einigen Verlinkungen handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links. Mit einem Kauf über diesen Link erhält DIGITAL FERNSEHEN eine kleine Provision. Auf den Preis hat das keinerlei Auswirkung.

Bildquelle:

  • DisneyPlus2: © Disney

Kommentare im Forum

Die Kommentarfunktion ist noch nicht aktiviert