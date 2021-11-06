Coppola „war überzeugt, zu scheitern“

Anzeige

Oscar-Preisträger Francis Ford Coppola (82, „Der Pate“) hat früher kein großes Vertrauen in sein Wirken als Regisseur gesetzt.

Als seine Filme entstanden, «war eher ein Gefühl des Versagens da», sagte Coppola im Interview der „Süddeutschen Zeitung“. „Ich war überzeugt zu scheitern, ich war unsicher, was da herausgekommen war. Einige Leute waren begeistert, andere fanden alles furchtbar. In meinem Kopf hatte ich versagt, und dann wurden mir Möglichkeiten angeboten, um noch dramatischer zu versagen. Das ist so ungefähr meine Erinnerung.“

Coppola hat gerade eine neue Fassung seines Films „The Outsiders“ von 1983 auf den Markt gebracht. Es ist die neu geschnittene Verfilmung eines Jugendromans, der von zwei rivalisierenden Gangs erzählt. In einer Nebenrolle spielt unter anderem Tom Cruise mit, der Coppola schon damals auffiel. „Aus meiner Erfahrung mit dem jungen Tom Cruise – später im Leben habe ich ihn nicht mehr getroffen – kann ich sagen, dass er eben wirklich der Beste sein wollte.“

Cruise habe schon damals körperlich gefährliche Sachen vor der Kamera gemacht: „Handstandüberschlag über Autos zum Beispiel. Am Ende des Films gibt es eine große Schlägerei zwischen den beiden verfeindeten Banden, und da schlug er sich selbst einen Schneidezahn aus, weil er eben fand, dass es sonst nicht authentisch genug war. Als totaler Nebendarsteller, für ein paar Sekunden Film.“

