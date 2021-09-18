Goodbye, 007: So denkt Daniel Craig über seine Zeit als James Bond

Anzeige

Kurz vor der Premiere des neuen James-Bond-Films „No Time To Die“ hat sich Hauptdarsteller Daniel Craig emotional über seine Agentenrolle gezeigt.

„Ich habe jede Sekunde geliebt“, sagte er in einem auf Twitter geteilten Ausschnitt aus einer Dokumentation, über den am Samstag unter anderem der Sender Sky News berichtete. Craig erwähnt darin Gerüchte, er habe seine Rolle nicht immer gerne gespielt, betont aber, es sei „eine der größten Ehren seines Lebens“ gewesen, mit der James-Bond-Crew zusammenzuarbeiten.

„Keine Zeit zu Sterben“ kommt endlich ins Kino

„Keine Zeit zu sterben“ («No Time To Die») soll am 30. September in die deutschen Kinos kommen. Es ist das fünfte 007-Abenteuer mit Craig in der Hauptrolle. Für den 53-Jährigen soll es endgültig der letzte Einsatz als britischer Geheimagent sein. Der 25. James-Bond-Film hatte ursprünglich schon im Oktober 2019 in die Kinos kommen sollen. Wegen des Regisseurwechsels von Danny Boyle zu Cary Joji Fukunaga und des Ausbruchs der Corona-Pandemie wurde der Starttermin aber mehrfach verschoben.

