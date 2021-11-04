„Little Britain“-Star jetzt Deutscher

Der britische Schauspieler und Komiker Matt Lucas („Little Britain“) hat nach eigenen Angaben die deutsche Staatsbürgerschaft erhalten.
„Meine Oma ist 1938 aus Berlin geflohen. Nachdem mir die Staatsbürgerschaft angeboten wurde, war ich gerade eben auf der Deutschen Botschaft in London, um meine Einbürgerungsurkunde abzuholen“, schrieb er am Dienstag. Auf Twitter fügte Lucas dann noch hinzu: „Ich bin offiziell Deutsch-Brite.“
Neben der Urkunde habe er zudem einige Gummibärchen bekommen und einen Anstecker in Form der deutschen Flagge und des Union-Jacks, bemerkte Lucas. Was jetzt noch fehle, sei ein deutscher Fußballverein. Das dürfte angesichts der großen Auswahl hierzulande jedoch wohl kein allzu großes Problem darstellen.
Seit dem Brexit-Votum 2016 haben zahlreiche ehemalige jüdische Flüchtlinge aus Nazi-Deutschland, denen die deutsche Staatsangehörigkeit entzogen worden war, sowie deren Nachfahren eine Wiedereinbürgerung beantragt. Was genau Lucas zu der Entscheidung für einen deutschen Pass bewegte, teilte er aber nicht mit.
Die gesellschaftskritische Parodie „Little Britain“, die Lucas gemeinsam mit dem Komiker David Walliams produzierte und in der beide auftraten, wurde auch in Deutschland ausgestrahlt. Synchronisiert von Oliver Kalkofe und Oliver Welke. (dpa/bey)
Little Britain USA 012,49 € (von 3. November 2021, 23:20 23:20 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Little Britain USA 012,99 € (von 3. November 2021, 23:20 23:20 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Little Britain (Vocal Version)1,29 € (von 3. November 2021, 23:20 23:20 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Little Britain: The Complete First Series by Matt Lucas50,00 € (von 3. November 2021, 23:20 23:20 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Little Britain (English Edition)0,89 € (von 3. November 2021, 23:20 23:20 GMT +01:00 - Mehr InformationenProduct prices and availability are accurate as of the date/time indicated and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on [relevant Amazon Site(s), as applicable] at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product.)
Hinweis: Bei einigen Verlinkungen handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links. Mit einem Kauf über diesen Link erhält DIGITAL FERNSEHEN eine kleine Provision. Auf den Preis hat das keinerlei Auswirkung.