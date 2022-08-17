Robert De Niro kehrt ins Mafia-Genre zurück

Anzeige

US-Schauspieler Robert De Niro (78, „The Irishman„) lässt sich erneut auf ein Mafia-Drama ein. Der Hollywoodstar wird unter der Regie von Barry Levinson (80, „Rain Man„, „Good Morning Vietnam„) in dem geplanten Crime-Thriller „Wise Guys“ mitspielen, wie die US-Branchenblätter „Hollywood Reporter“ und „Variety“ am Dienstag berichteten.

Das Drehbuch stammt von Nicholas Pileggi („Good Fellas„, „Casino„). Die Story dreht sich um die beiden Mafiabosse Vito Genovese und Frank Costello, die in den 1950er und 1960er Jahren in New York herrschten. De Niro und Levinson arbeiteten schon häufiger zusammen, darunter bei Filmen wie „Wag the Dog“ und „Sleepers„. 2017 holte der Regisseur den Oscar-Preisträger dann nochmal für den Fernsehfilm „The Wizard of Lies“ in der Rolle des Milliarden-Betrügers Bernie Madoff vor die Kamera, nun kommt es bei „Wise Guys“ also nochmals zu einer Zusammenarbeit.

De Niro wurde durch zahlreiche Mafioso-Rollen, darunter in „Der Pate II“ und „Good Fellas„, berühmt. 2020 war er mit den Altstars Morgan Freeman und Tommy Lee Jones in der Mobster-Komödie „Kings Of Hollywood“ zu sehen.

