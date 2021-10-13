„Foundation“: SciFi-Hit setzt neue Maßstäbe – und bekommt zweite Staffel

Noch ist die erste Staffel der epischen Science Fiction „Foundation“ bei Apple TV+ nicht ausgelaufen. Grünes Licht für die Produktion neuer Folgen gab es allerdings bereits.
Bereits vor Genre-Klassikern wie „Dune“ erschuf Isaac Asimov die epische Erzählung „Foundation“ um den Neubeginn einer interstellaren Zivilisation nach dem Zusammenbruch jahrtausendelanger Ordnung. Die Buchreihe inspirierte Leinwand-Meilensteine wie „Star Wars“ und bekam nun endlich auch eine eigene Bewegtbild-Adaption in Serienform: „Dark Knight“-Autor David S. Goyer adaptierte für Apple das Asimov-Jahrhundertwerk – und es kann sich mehr als sehen lassen.
„Foundation“ setzt neue Maßstäbe
Mit einer bislang aus dem Serienfernsehen unbekannten Opulenz im Hinblick auf Sets, Kostüme und Weltraum-Animation setzt „Foundation“ qualitativ neue Maßstäbe. Darüber hinaus sind mit Jared Harris als Psychohistoriker Hari Seldon und dem grandiosen Lee Pace als geklontem Imperator ausgewiesene Edelmimen am Werk – ein absolut gelungener Wurf für Apple. Schließlich produziert man dort nicht wie die Streaming-Konkurrenz Masse am Fließband, sondern setzt auf enorm hohe Produktionsstandards.
Zweite Staffel schon bestätigt
Jeden Freitag gibt es eine neue Folge der ersten Staffel von „Foundation“ bei AppleTV+. Vier stehen bereits auf Abruf zur Verfügung. Für Nachschub ist auch bereits gesorgt: Apple bestätigte bereits die Produktion einer zweiten Staffel, für die es auch mehr als genug literarische Grundlage gibt. Immerhin umfasst Asimovs „Foundation“-Zyklus sieben umfangreiche Romane, deren Handlung sich über tausend Jahre hinzieht.
