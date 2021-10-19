Amazon Music bringt 3D-Sound: Spotify unter Druck

Der Amazon Echo Red – Smartspeaker der 4. Generation in knallrot
Unauffällig ist anders: Während sich die Schwestermodelle der 4. Echo-Generation in Grundfarben und dezente Pastelle kleiden, macht der Echo Red seinem Namen alle Ehre und leuchtet pünktlich zum Weihnachtsgeschäft wie die Nase des ominösen Rentiers. Für Fans knalliger Farben gibt es damit eine Alternative zu den zuvor erhältlichen Designs. Bild: Amazon
Im Wettbewerb der Musikstreaming-Dienste folgt Amazon auf Apple mit der Einführung von dreidimensionalem Sound für alle Abo-Kunden.

Damit gerät Marktführer Spotify, der noch keine 3D-Musik im Angebot hat, stärker unter Druck, mit seinen Rivalen gleichzuziehen. Amazon bietet die Songs dabei sowohl im Format Dolby Atmos als auch in Sonys konkurrierendem 360 Audio, wie das Unternehmen am Dienstag bekanntgab. Apple setzt bisher ausschließlich auf Dolby Atmos.

Amazon hatte zwar schon seit zwei Jahren 3D-Audio im Angebot – man konnte den räumlichen Effekt aber nur auf einigen wenigen Geräten wie dem hauseigenen Lautsprecher Echo Studio nutzen.

Spotify vor Apple Music – keine Zahlen von Amazon

Spotify gilt als die klare Nummer eins im Musikstreaming-Geschäft vor Apple. Der iPhone-Konzern hatte in seinem Dienst Apple Music im Sommer 2019 mehr als 60 Millionen Abo-Kunden – und nannte seitdem keine neuen Zahlen. Apple verzichtet anders als Spotify auf eine Gratis-Version. Wie viele Abo-Kunden Amazon Music hat, ist unklar. Der Dienst könnte aber davon profitieren, dass Kunden von Amazons Abo-Angebot Prime ihn günstiger erhalten.

Bildquelle:

  • AmazonMusic_HD_Logo: © Amazon
  • amazon-echo-red: Amazon

