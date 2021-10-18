„LOL: Last One Laughing“: Das sind die Neuen in Staffel drei

Anzeige

Kaum ist Staffel zwei in Gänze bei Amazon Prime abrufbar schon schießen Spekulationen ins Kraut, wer beim nächsten Mal dabei sein könnte. Mittlerweile konkretisiert sich die Teilnehmerliste für die dritte Runde „LOL: Last One Laughing“.

So sollen dieser Tage die Dreharbeiten für Staffel drei beginnen. Neu zur Promiriege hinzu stoßen dabei Michelle Hunziker, Joko Winterscheidt und Christoph Maria Herbst, schenkt man einem Bericht der „Bild“ Vertrauen. Karolin Kebekus und Anke Engelke verbleiben demnach im Cast der wohl erfolgreichsten deutschen Show auf Amazon Prime. Bully Herbig wird wie zu erwarten ebenfalls wieder die Präsentation von „LOL: Last One Laughing“ übernehmen. Der Ausstrahlungstermin der neuen Folgen ist voraussichtlich im 1. Quartal 2022.

Gewinner der 2. Staffel „LOL: Last One Laughing“ seit kurzem bekannt

Seit Freitag können Nutzer des kostenpflichtigen Streaming-Dienstes des US-Unternehmens auch die letzten beiden von insgesamt sechs Folgen der zweiten Staffel sehen. Dieses Mal machten diese Comedians mit: Bastian Pastewka, Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Annette Frier, Martina Hill, Tommi Schmitt, Larissa Rieß und Tahnee. Aus der ersten Staffel kamen außerdem nochmals Anke Engelke, Max Giermann und Kurt Krömer dazu. Engelke wird, wie erwähnt, auch weiterhin zum Cast gehören. Eine Bestätigung von Amazon steht jedoch noch aus.

Lesen Sie bei Interesse hierzu auch den DIGITAL FERNSEHEN-Artikel vom Wochenende: „Last One Laughing“: „Police Academy“-Star Michael Winslow mit Gastauftritt“.

In diesem Trailer erklärt Michael „Bully“ Herbig nochmal die Show, für alle, die noch nichts davon mitbekommen haben:

Hinweis: Bei einigen Verlinkungen handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links. Mit einem Kauf über diesen Link erhält DIGITAL FERNSEHEN eine kleine Provision. Auf den Preis hat das keinerlei Auswirkung.