More Than Sports TV: Komplette erste Programmwoche und Empfangswege

Anzeige

Heute wird aus eoTV More Than Sports TV: DIGITAL FERNSEHEN berichtete bereits umfangreich über die Senderumstellung und bietet nun auch noch einen Überblick auf das komplette Programm der ersten Woche und klärt außerdem über die Empfangsmöglichkeiten auf.

More Than Sports TV ist über MagentaTV, Waipu.tv, Amazon Fire TV, Zattoo und Swisscom empfangbar. Im nächsten Schritt ist auch eine Verbreitung über das Kabelnetz geplant. Bis zum Launch einer eigenen Anwendung ist das Programm über die noch vorhandene eoTV-App zu sehen.

Werktags wird vor 16 Uhr Werbefernsehen ausgestrahlt, wie es zuvor auch schon bei eoTV Usus war. Das Highlight im Programm ist mit Sicherheit die European League of Football. More Than Sports TV zeigt alle Begegnungen der ELF, die nicht bei ProSieben Maxx beziehungsweise ran.de laufen.

Die erste Programmwoche von More Than Sports TV:

Samstag:

12.00 Uhr Senderpräsentation

12.55 Uhr Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig

14.50 Uhr Senderpräsentation

16.00 Uhr European League of Football – Pre Game

17.45 Uhr European League of Football –LIVE: Breslau Panthers vs. Cologne Centurions

21.05 Uhr Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig

22.00 Uhr: GMC Fight Night – LIVE aus Gelsenkirchen

00.00 Uhr: Wiederholung European League of Football

03.20 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig

03.30 Uhr: Fight 24 – Combate Global – MMA

Sonntag:

11.30 Uhr: European League of Football – Saturday Night Game: Barcelona Dragons vs. Stuttgart Surge

14.45 Uhr: European League of Fottball – LIVE: Berlin Thunder vs. Leipzig Kings

18.00 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig

19.40 Uhr: European League of Football – Hamburg Sea Devils vs. Frankfurt Galaxy

22.55 Uhr: Fight 24 – NFC 3 MMA

23.55 Uhr: Drone Champions League – München 2018

Montag:

16.00 Uhr: Waidwerk Angeln

16.35 Uhr: Biker Lifestyle

17.10 Uhr: Top Speed Classic

17.40 Uhr: Road Wars

18.25 Uhr: A&E

19.20 Uhr: Abenteuer Extrem

20.10 Uhr: Cars + Life

20.40 Uhr: Bike World

21.05 Uhr: Extreme E: Electric Odissey

21.35 Uhr: Motorvision.TV Spotted

22.25 Uhr: Isle of Man TT 2019

23.15 Uhr: NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series

Dienstag:

16.00 Uhr: Waidwerk Angeln

16.25 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig

16.35 Uhr: eDTM 2020

19.10 Uhr: Abenteuer Extrem

20.00 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig

20.15 Uhr: European League of Football – Review

22.25 Uhr: Icelandic Formula Offroad

22.50 Uhr: Toe to Toe

23.15 Uhr: Fight 24

00.15 Uhr: Biker Lifestyle

00.45 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig

Mittwoch:

16.00 Uhr: European League of Football (Wdh.)

19.20 Uhr: Abenteuer Extrem

20.10 Uhr: Dubai International Baja Rallye 2021

20.40 Uhr: E-Mallorca Rally 2021

21.10 Uhr: All Wheel Drive Safari Challenge

22.05 Uhr: BTPA Tractor Pulling

23.00 Uhr: GMC Fightweek (Highlights)

23.55 Uhr: Senderpräsentation

Donnerstag:

16.00 Uhr: Waidwerk Angeln

16.35 Uhr: Biker Lifestyle

17.05 Uhr: Cars + Life

17.40 Uhr: Goodwood 2020

18.30 Uhr: Senderpräsentation

19.40 Uhr: European League of Football (Wdh.)

23.00 Uhr: GMC Fightweek (Highlights)

23.55 Uhr: Drone Champions League

Freitag:

16.00 Uhr: Waidwerk Angeln

16.35 Uhr: Biker Lifestyle

17.05 Uhr: Top Speed Classic

17.35 Uhr: VIP Trip

18.05 Uhr: Abentuer Extrem

18.55 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot &Knusprig

19.10 Uhr: Goodwood Speedweek 2020

20.00 Uhr: Isle of Man TT 2019

20.50 Uhr: MXGP Magazin

21.20 Uhr: FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

21.50 Uhr: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Highlights)

22.45 Uhr: UK Flat Track Nationals

23.45 Uhr: Fight 24