More Than Sports TV: Komplette erste Programmwoche und Empfangswege

Heute wird aus eoTV More Than Sports TV: DIGITAL FERNSEHEN berichtete bereits umfangreich über die Senderumstellung und bietet nun auch noch einen Überblick auf das komplette Programm der ersten Woche und klärt außerdem über die Empfangsmöglichkeiten auf.
More Than Sports TV ist über MagentaTV, Waipu.tv, Amazon Fire TV, Zattoo und Swisscom empfangbar. Im nächsten Schritt ist auch eine Verbreitung über das Kabelnetz geplant. Bis zum Launch einer eigenen Anwendung ist das Programm über die noch vorhandene eoTV-App zu sehen.
Werktags wird vor 16 Uhr Werbefernsehen ausgestrahlt, wie es zuvor auch schon bei eoTV Usus war. Das Highlight im Programm ist mit Sicherheit die European League of Football. More Than Sports TV zeigt alle Begegnungen der ELF, die nicht bei ProSieben Maxx beziehungsweise ran.de laufen.
Die erste Programmwoche von More Than Sports TV:
Samstag:
12.00 Uhr Senderpräsentation
12.55 Uhr Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig
14.50 Uhr Senderpräsentation
16.00 Uhr European League of Football – Pre Game
17.45 Uhr European League of Football –LIVE: Breslau Panthers vs. Cologne Centurions
21.05 Uhr Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig
22.00 Uhr: GMC Fight Night – LIVE aus Gelsenkirchen
00.00 Uhr: Wiederholung European League of Football
03.20 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig
03.30 Uhr: Fight 24 – Combate Global – MMA
Sonntag:
11.30 Uhr: European League of Football – Saturday Night Game: Barcelona Dragons vs. Stuttgart Surge
14.45 Uhr: European League of Fottball – LIVE: Berlin Thunder vs. Leipzig Kings
18.00 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig
19.40 Uhr: European League of Football – Hamburg Sea Devils vs. Frankfurt Galaxy
22.55 Uhr: Fight 24 – NFC 3 MMA
23.55 Uhr: Drone Champions League – München 2018
Montag:
16.00 Uhr: Waidwerk Angeln
16.35 Uhr: Biker Lifestyle
17.10 Uhr: Top Speed Classic
17.40 Uhr: Road Wars
18.25 Uhr: A&E
19.20 Uhr: Abenteuer Extrem
20.10 Uhr: Cars + Life
20.40 Uhr: Bike World
21.05 Uhr: Extreme E: Electric Odissey
21.35 Uhr: Motorvision.TV Spotted
22.25 Uhr: Isle of Man TT 2019
23.15 Uhr: NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series
Dienstag:
16.00 Uhr: Waidwerk Angeln
16.25 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig
16.35 Uhr: eDTM 2020
19.10 Uhr: Abenteuer Extrem
20.00 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig
20.15 Uhr: European League of Football – Review
22.25 Uhr: Icelandic Formula Offroad
22.50 Uhr: Toe to Toe
23.15 Uhr: Fight 24
00.15 Uhr: Biker Lifestyle
00.45 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot & Knusprig
Mittwoch:
16.00 Uhr: European League of Football (Wdh.)
19.20 Uhr: Abenteuer Extrem
20.10 Uhr: Dubai International Baja Rallye 2021
20.40 Uhr: E-Mallorca Rally 2021
21.10 Uhr: All Wheel Drive Safari Challenge
22.05 Uhr: BTPA Tractor Pulling
23.00 Uhr: GMC Fightweek (Highlights)
23.55 Uhr: Senderpräsentation
Donnerstag:
16.00 Uhr: Waidwerk Angeln
16.35 Uhr: Biker Lifestyle
17.05 Uhr: Cars + Life
17.40 Uhr: Goodwood 2020
18.30 Uhr: Senderpräsentation
19.40 Uhr: European League of Football (Wdh.)
23.00 Uhr: GMC Fightweek (Highlights)
23.55 Uhr: Drone Champions League
Freitag:
16.00 Uhr: Waidwerk Angeln
16.35 Uhr: Biker Lifestyle
17.05 Uhr: Top Speed Classic
17.35 Uhr: VIP Trip
18.05 Uhr: Abentuer Extrem
18.55 Uhr: Food-Balls – Fresh, Hot &Knusprig
19.10 Uhr: Goodwood Speedweek 2020
20.00 Uhr: Isle of Man TT 2019
20.50 Uhr: MXGP Magazin
21.20 Uhr: FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
21.50 Uhr: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship (Highlights)
22.45 Uhr: UK Flat Track Nationals
23.45 Uhr: Fight 24
Bildquelle:
- TV-gucken-Fussball: © vchalup - Fotolia.com