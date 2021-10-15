Mortal Kombat ab heute im Sky Cinema Paket

Anzeige

Wer die Prügelspiel-Klassiker auf der Konsole und die kultige Film-Adaption von „Mortal Kombat“ schon mochte, kann sich Neuverfilmung von diesem Jahr jetzt endlich auch im Sky Cinema Paket ohne Zusatzkosten zu Gemüte führen.

Wer den für Genreverhältnisse fürstlich budgetierten Streifen um die Videospielcharaktere Sub Zero, Scorpion, Kano und Liu Kang sehen möchte, bekommt „Mortal Kombat“ linear erstmals an diesem Freitag auf Sky Cinema Premieren, um 20.15 Uhr präsentiert. Im dortigen Programm ist er für die nächsten Tage fest in der Prime Time gebucht. Wer heute also keine Zeit findet, erhält auf dem Sender noch viele weitere Chancen. Der Film ist aber auch zum Beispiel via Sky Ticket abrufbar.



Die exzessiv grausamen „Fatalities“ aus den Videospielen wurden im Film mit sadistischer Liebe zum Detail umgesetzt. Platzende Köpfe und säuberlich per Kreissäge halbierte Kämpferinnen inklusive. Ein kleines Fest für Splatter-Enthusiasten. Sogar die aus den Spielen bekannten Einzeiler wie „Flawless Victory“ und „Kano wins“ haben es in den Film geschafft.

Die Handlung rankt sich dabei um die erbitterte Fehde zwischen dem japanischen Kriegerfürsten Hanzo Hasashi (Scorpion) und dem chinesischen Eismagier Bi-Han (Sub Zero). 55 Millionen Dollar soll die Neuverfilmung von „Mortal Kombat“ in der Produktion gekostet haben – ein beachtlich hohes Budget für ein Nischenstück, dementsprechend hoch waren die Erwartungen an die Videospiel-Verfilmung. Wie der Streifen seiner Zeit in der DIGITAL FERNSEHEN-Kritik abgeschnitten hat, lesen Sie bei Interesse hier. Zur Einstimmung auf den Film hier nochmal ein Trailer. (rws/bey)

