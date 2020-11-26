Preisknaller: Aldi verkauft 4K-TV mit UHD HDR

Aldi Süd macht jetzt ein Angebot, das über diesen Black Friday hinaus Smart TV-Fans begeistern dürfte: Den Medion Life X15575 gibt es ab sofort für 299 Euro.
Ein 4K-Smart TV mit Ultra HD, HDR10 und Dolby Vison auf 55 Zoll – und das für gerade mal 299 Euro. Das ist der Medion Life X15575, der ab sofort bei Aldi Süd verfügbar ist.
Micro Dimming soll beim Medion Life Fernseher für bessere Kontraste und lebendige Farben sorgen. Die Technologie ist aber nicht zu verwechseln mit Local Dimming. Entsprechend könnte das HDR-Erlebnis weniger optimal ausfallen.
Der Smart TV hat vier HDMI 2.0 und zwei USB-Anschlüsse. Netflix und Amazon Prime Video sind bereits vorinstalliert. Auch HbbTV stellt der Medion Life X15575 zur Verfügung. Der Hersteller gibt drei Jahre Garantie auf das Modell.
Die technischen Daten des Medion Life X15575
- 138,8 cm (55”) LCD-TV mit LED-Backlight-Technologie
- Ultra HD, Dolby Vision
- HD Triple Tuner (DVB-S2, DVB-C, DVB-T2 HD)
- HDR (High Dynamic Range) & HbbTV
- 1.200 MPI (Motion Picture Index)
- Micro Dimming
- MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation)
- DTS HD Sound
- WLAN & Internetbrowser
- Wireless Display & PVR ready
- 4 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB
- Kompatibel mit MPEG2 und MPEG4 (H.264)
- CI+ Schnittstelle
- Medienportal, Netflix & Amazon Prime Video vorinstalliert
- Medion Life Remote App kompatibel
- AVS (Audio Video Sharing)
- EPG (Elektronischer Programmführer & APS (Automatische Senderprogrammierung)
- Abmessungen (B x H x T): 124,5 x 73 x 8,2 cm, Gewicht: 12,8 kg (ohne Füße)
Weitere Details zum Medion Life X15575 gibt es beim Hersteller.