Fritzbox: FritzOS-Update 7.31 wird ausgespielt

Anzeige
Mit der Fritzbox 7590 AX erhält nun ein AVM-Modell bereits das FritzOS-Update 7.31
In der neuen Version des Betriebssystems, das Hersteller AVM nun für die Fritzbox 7590 AX zum Download anbietet, sind erweiterte Funktionen für Das FritzFon und weitere smarte Funktionen enthalten.
Erst kürzlich veröffentlichte AVM ein Sicherheitsupdate für ein anderes Fritzbox-Modell (Fritzbox 6840 LTE).
FritzOs-Update 7.31: Das ist neu
- Vorfahrt im Homeoffice – Priorisierung eines Computers beim Internetzugang leicht aktivierbar
- FRITZ!Fon zeigt Wettervorhersage auf dem Startbildschirm
- Lichtsequenz „Aufwachen/Einschlafen“ für den FRITZ!DECT 500 und kompatible DECT-LED-Lampen
- Prima Raumklima mit FRITZ!DECT 440 – die Luftfeuchtigkeit leicht im Blick
- FRITZ! Smart Home unterstützt nun auch kompatible Rollladensteuerungen
- Für das in FRITZ!Box integrierte Faxgerät: Journal für empfangene und gesendete Telefaxe
- Zahlreiche Verbesserungen der Bedienoberfläche für die Nutzung von Telefonbuch, Rufumleitungen und Rufsperren
