Fritzbox: Repeater erhalten FritzOS-Update für Mesh-Funktion

Die Fritz WLAN-Repeater 1750E und 310 erhalten mit FritzOS 7.15 und 7.30 ein Wartungsupdate mit Vorbereitung auf kommende Mesh-Funktionen der Fritzbox.
Dabei sind auf der Update-Seite von Fritzbox-Hersteller AVM keinerlei weiteren Details aufgeführt, außer dass der Repeater 1750E auf FritzOS 7.30 und der Fritz Repeater 310 auf FritzOS 7.15 geupdated werden können und dies der kommenden Mesh-Funktionalität von Fritzbox-Anlagen dienlich sein soll.
Quelle: AVM; Redaktion: Richard W. Schaber
Bildquelle:
- df-AVM-WLAN-Repeater-310: © AVM
