Netflix: Neue Serien und Filme im Januar 2022

Bild: Netflix
Eine Doku über Fußballstar Neymar, eine neue Staffel von „Snowpiercer“ und alle „Harry Potter“-Filme: Hier gibt es alle Netflix-Starttermine im Januar 2021 im Überblick.

Neue Netflix-Serien im Januar

  • Snowpiercer: Staffel 3 (25. Januar)
  • Ozark: Staffel 4 Teil 1 (21. Januar)
  • Finger weg!: Staffel 3 (19. Januar)
  • Ich bin Georgina (bald verfügbar)
  • The Sinner: Staffel 4: Percy (26. Januar)
  • Plan Coeur – Der Liebesplan: Staffel 3 (1. Januar)
  • Rebelde – Jung und rebellisch (5. Januar)
  • Der Club: Teil 2 (6. Januar)
  • Hype House (7. Januar)
  • Undercover: Staffel 3 (10. Januar)
  • Chosen (13. Januar)
  • The Journalist (13. Januar)
  • After Life: Staffel 3 (14. Januar)
  • The House (14. Januar)
  • Archive 81 (14. Januar)
  • El marginal: Staffel 4 (19. Januar)
  • Sommersaison (21. Januar)
  • Reingelegt! (27. Januar)
  • Feria: Dunkles Licht (28. Januar)
  • In From the Cold (28. Januar)
  • Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (28. Januar)
  • The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (28. Januar)
  • All of Us Are Dead (bald verfügbar)
  • Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Diese schwarzen Augen (bald verfügbar)

Neue Filme bei Netflix

  • München – Im Angesicht des Krieges (21. Januar)
  • Copshop (14. Januar)
  • Vier Gäste (5. Januar)
  • Die Einöde (6. Januar)
  • Mother/Android (7. Januar)
  • Der Ursprung der Welt (11. Januar)
  • How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (12. Januar)
  • Photocopier (13. Januar)
  • El comediante (14. Januar)
  • The Royal Treatment (20. Januar)
  • Babamın Kemanı – Die Geige meines Vaters (21. Januar)
  • Home Team (28. Januar)

Neue Dokumentationen im Januar

  • Neymar: Das vollkommene Chaos (25. Januar)
  • Heavenly Bites: Mexico (19. Januar)
  • Der Puppenspieler: Auf der Jagd nach dem ultimativen Betrüger (18. Januar)
  • Asien um Mitternacht: Essen · Tanzen · Träumen (20. Januar)

Neue Lizenztitel im Januar

  • Our Idiot Brother (1. Januar)
  • Harry Potter und der Stein der Weisen (1. Januar)
  • Harry Potter und die Kammer des Schreckens (1. Januar)
  • Harry Potter und der Gefangene von Askaban (1. Januar)
  • Harry Potter und der Feuerkelch (1. Januar)
  • Harry Potter und der Orden des Phönix (1. Januar)
  • Harry Potter und der Halbblutprinz (1. Januar)
  • Harry Potter und die Heiligtümer des Todes – Teil 1 (1. Januar)
  • Harry Potter und die Heiligtümer des Todes – Teil 2 (1. Januar)
  • Phantastische Tierwesen und wo sie zu finden sind (1. Januar)
  • Phantastische Tierwesen: Grindelwalds Verbrechen (1. Januar)
  • Charlie’s Angels (3. Januar)
  • 2040 (7. Januar)
  • The Office (U.S.): Staffel 1 (15. Januar)
  • The Office (U.S.): Staffel 2 (15. Januar)
  • The Office (U.S.): Staffel 3 (15. Januar)
  • The Office (U.S.): Staffel 4 (15. Januar)
  • The Office (U.S.): Staffel 5 (15. Januar)
  • The Office (U.S.): Staffel 6 (15. Januar)
  • The Office (U.S.): Staffel 7 (15. Januar)
  • The Office (U.S.): Staffel 8 (15. Januar)
  • The Office (U.S.): Staffel 9 (15. Januar)

Die Netflix-Neustarts vom Dezember 2021 gibt es hier in der Übersicht.

Quelle: Netflix

Bildquelle:

  • neymar-netflix: Netflix

