Netflix: Neue Serien und Filme im Januar 2022

Eine Doku über Fußballstar Neymar, eine neue Staffel von „Snowpiercer“ und alle „Harry Potter“-Filme: Hier gibt es alle Netflix-Starttermine im Januar 2021 im Überblick.
Neue Netflix-Serien im Januar
- Snowpiercer: Staffel 3 (25. Januar)
- Ozark: Staffel 4 Teil 1 (21. Januar)
- Finger weg!: Staffel 3 (19. Januar)
- Ich bin Georgina (bald verfügbar)
- The Sinner: Staffel 4: Percy (26. Januar)
- Plan Coeur – Der Liebesplan: Staffel 3 (1. Januar)
- Rebelde – Jung und rebellisch (5. Januar)
- Der Club: Teil 2 (6. Januar)
- Hype House (7. Januar)
- Undercover: Staffel 3 (10. Januar)
- Chosen (13. Januar)
- The Journalist (13. Januar)
- After Life: Staffel 3 (14. Januar)
- The House (14. Januar)
- Archive 81 (14. Januar)
- El marginal: Staffel 4 (19. Januar)
- Sommersaison (21. Januar)
- Reingelegt! (27. Januar)
- Feria: Dunkles Licht (28. Januar)
- In From the Cold (28. Januar)
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (28. Januar)
- The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (28. Januar)
- All of Us Are Dead (bald verfügbar)
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein – Diese schwarzen Augen (bald verfügbar)
Neue Filme bei Netflix
- München – Im Angesicht des Krieges (21. Januar)
- Copshop (14. Januar)
- Vier Gäste (5. Januar)
- Die Einöde (6. Januar)
- Mother/Android (7. Januar)
- Der Ursprung der Welt (11. Januar)
- How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (12. Januar)
- Photocopier (13. Januar)
- El comediante (14. Januar)
- The Royal Treatment (20. Januar)
- Babamın Kemanı – Die Geige meines Vaters (21. Januar)
- Home Team (28. Januar)
Neue Dokumentationen im Januar
- Neymar: Das vollkommene Chaos (25. Januar)
- Heavenly Bites: Mexico (19. Januar)
- Der Puppenspieler: Auf der Jagd nach dem ultimativen Betrüger (18. Januar)
- Asien um Mitternacht: Essen · Tanzen · Träumen (20. Januar)
Neue Lizenztitel im Januar
- Our Idiot Brother (1. Januar)
- Harry Potter und der Stein der Weisen (1. Januar)
- Harry Potter und die Kammer des Schreckens (1. Januar)
- Harry Potter und der Gefangene von Askaban (1. Januar)
- Harry Potter und der Feuerkelch (1. Januar)
- Harry Potter und der Orden des Phönix (1. Januar)
- Harry Potter und der Halbblutprinz (1. Januar)
- Harry Potter und die Heiligtümer des Todes – Teil 1 (1. Januar)
- Harry Potter und die Heiligtümer des Todes – Teil 2 (1. Januar)
- Phantastische Tierwesen und wo sie zu finden sind (1. Januar)
- Phantastische Tierwesen: Grindelwalds Verbrechen (1. Januar)
- Charlie’s Angels (3. Januar)
- 2040 (7. Januar)
- The Office (U.S.): Staffel 1 (15. Januar)
- The Office (U.S.): Staffel 2 (15. Januar)
- The Office (U.S.): Staffel 3 (15. Januar)
- The Office (U.S.): Staffel 4 (15. Januar)
- The Office (U.S.): Staffel 5 (15. Januar)
- The Office (U.S.): Staffel 6 (15. Januar)
- The Office (U.S.): Staffel 7 (15. Januar)
- The Office (U.S.): Staffel 8 (15. Januar)
- The Office (U.S.): Staffel 9 (15. Januar)
Quelle: Netflix
Bildquelle:
- neymar-netflix: Netflix