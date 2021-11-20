Salma Hayek und Halle Berry ausgezeichnet

Anzeige

Hollywood-Star Salma Hayek (55, „Frida“) hat nun einen festen Platz in der Filmmetropole. Auf dem berühmten Bürgersteig im Herzen von Hollywood erhielt sie die 2709. Plakette.

Der Anfang in Hollywood sei schwierig gewesen, niemand habe sie gewollt, aber sie habe nicht aufgegeben. „Findet etwas, was ihr liebt“, sagte Hayek in ihrer Ansprache. „Ich bin geblieben, weil ich die Filmkunst liebe.“

Hayek ist derzeit in der Comic-Verfilmung „Eternals“ zu sehen (Hier geht es zur DIGITAL FERNSEHEN-Filmkritik). In dem Film von Oscar-Preisträgerin Chloé Zhao („Nomadland„) verkörpert sie die Anführerin Ajak. Zhao ist als Gastrednerin zu der Zeremonie eingeladen. Hayek erhält die 2709. Plakette auf dem berühmten Bürgersteig.

Hayek ist seit 2009 mit dem französischen Geschäftsmann François-Henri Pinault verheiratet. Mit der gemeinsamen Tochter Valentina leben sie in London. Zuletzt drehte sie Filme wie den Action-Streifen „The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard“ und das Familiendrama „House of Gucci“.

Halle Berry erhält Ehrenpreis bei People’s Choice Awards

Oscar-Preisträgerin Halle Berry (55) wird im Dezember bei der Vergabe der People’s Choice Awards den Ehrenpreis als „Ikone“ des Jahres erhalten. Dies gaben die Verleiher der Publikumspreise am Freitag bekannt. Die Schauspielerin, Produzentin und Regisseurin wird damit für ihre Verdienste um Film und Fernsehen und zudem für ihr soziales Engagement geehrt.

Berry hatte 2002 für „Monster’s Ball“ als erste schwarze Frau den Oscar als beste Hauptdarstellerin erhalten. Für den Film „Bruised“, der ab Ende November auf Netflix zu sehen ist, stand Berry das erste Mal auch als Regisseurin hinter der Kamera. Zu früheren „People’s Icon“-Preisträgerinnen gehören die US-Komikerin Melissa McCarthy, Jennifer Aniston und Jennifer Lopez.

Die Anwärter und Gewinner der seit 1975 verliehenen People’s Choice Awards in Dutzenden Film-, Fernseh- und Musik-Kategorien werden ausschließlich von Fans gewählt. Die Hollywood-Stars Scarlett Johansson und Dwayne Johnson, Sänger Justin Bieber und die Filme „Dune„, „Fast & Furious 9„, „Black Widow“ und „Keine Zeit zu sterben“ zählen diesmal zu den Favoriten im Rennen um die «People’s Choice Awards». Die Trophäen werden dann in einer Live-Show im US-Fernsehen am 7. Dezember vergeben.

