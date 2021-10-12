„Helene Fischer – Im Rausch der Sinne“ am Wochenende exklusiv im ZDF

Gerade erst wurde die Zusammenarbeit zwischen Stefan Raab und Helene Fischer für Sat.1 bekannt. Am Wochenende ist ihr Musikfilm „Im Rausch der Sinne“ im ZDF zu sehen.
Helene Fischer lädt ein zu einem exklusiven Musikfilm im Zweiten: Am Samstag, 16. Oktober 2021, zeigt das ZDF um 21.45 Uhr „Im Rausch der Sinne“, eine 60-minütige Reise durch das neue Album und die Seele der Künstlerin. Regie bei diesem besonderen Konzertfilm führte der mehrfach Grammy-nominierte britische Regisseur Russell Thomas. In der ZDFmediathek steht der Film ab der Ausstrahlung 30 Tage lang zur Verfügung.
Große Werbetrommel für Helene Fischer
Magische Gänsehaut-Momente auf der Bühne, State-of-the-Art-Inszenierungen eines internationalen Produktionsteams und den „größten deutschen Superstar“ so persönlich und nah erleben wie noch nie zuvor: Helene Fischer setzt mit „Im Rausch der Sinne“ laut der vollmundigen ZDF-Ankdündigung „neue künstlerische Maßstäbe“.
Neue Songs werden präsentiert
Die beliebte Entertainerin stellt ihre neuen Songs in einem ungewöhnlichen Showcase vor. Jeder Song wird laut der Werbetrommel des Senders „auf besondere Weise neu und aufregend inszeniert“. Durch den Musikfilm mit persönlichen Backstage-Stories führt die Künstlerin selbst. Der mehrfach Grammy-nominierte britische Regisseur Russell Thomas und der international erfolgreiche Show-Designer Florian Wieder verantworten die künstlerische Umsetzung des Musikfilms und versprechen besondere Show-Momente.
Quelle: ZDF
Bildquelle:
- helene-fischer-rausch-der-sinne-zdf: ZDF