Trailer zu „Game of Thrones“-Prequel „House of the Dragon“ ist da

HBO Max hat sein Kronjuwel „House of the Dragon“ erstmals der Weltöffentlichkeit in bewegten Bildern vorgestellt. Nächstes Jahr soll das „Game of Thrones“-Prequel dann starten.

In dem neuen Format wird die Vorgeschichte der wohl erfolgreichsten Serie des vergangenen Jahrzehnts erzählt. „House of the Dragon“ spielt 200 Jahre vor den Ereignissen des HBO-Fantasyhits, der von 2011 bis 2019 im (Pay-)TV lief. In dem heute veröffentlichten, etwas über eine Minute langen Trailer verrät HBO noch nicht allzu viel. Trailer und Tweet zum Trailer stehen jedoch unter dem Motto: Gods, Kings, Fire & Blood.

So viel steht aber schon fest: In „House of the Dragon“ geht es um die Familie Targaryen. Die Vorfahren der von Emily Clarke gespielten „Game of Thrones“-Figur Daenerys rivalisieren um den Thron von Westeros. Die neue Serie ist zwar von Sky bislang nicht bestätigt worden. Da man aber einen Exklusiv-Deal mit HBO abgeschlossen hat, der zumindest zunächst noch verhindert, das der Streamingdienst HBO Max in absehbarer Zeit nach Deutschland kommt, ist davon auszugehen, dass der Pay-TV-Anbieter das Rennen um die Ausstrahlung von „House of the Dragon“ hierzulande macht.

„Game of Thrones“ lief in Deutschland bekannterweise auch in Erstausstrahlung bei Sky. Lesen Sie bei Interesse auch den DIGITAL FERNSEHEN-Artikel: „HBO Max kommt noch 2021 auch nach Europa„.

