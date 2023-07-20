Disney+ im August: „Star Wars“, „The Bear“ und „Guardians of the Galaxy 3“

Zoe Saldana in
Foto: The Walt Disney Company Germany
Im August starten bei Disney+ etwa die zweite Staffel der Hit-Serie „The Bear“, eine neue „Star Wars„-Serie sowie der Marvelfilm „Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3“. Alle Neustarts im Überblick.

 2. August

+   Doctor Lawyer – Staffel 1 (Star)

+ Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (Marvel)

+   Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi – Neue Folgen der 1.Staffel (Star Wars)

+ Bear Grylls: Stars am Limit – Die Challenge (National Geographic)

4. August

+   The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump (Star)

8. August

+ Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 3 (Star)

9. August

+   Moving – Staffel 1 (Star)

+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie Staffel 4 (Disney)

11. August

+   Jagged Mind (Star) 

16. August

+   Miguel Wants to Fight (Star)

+ The Bear: King of the Kitchen – Staffel 2 (Star)

+ Bob’s Burgers – Staffel 13 (Star)

Junger Mann putzt den Küchenboden
„The Bear: King of the Kitchen“ geht im August bei Disney+ weiter. Foto: The Walt Disney Company Germany

23. August

+ Star Wars: Ahsoka (Star Wars)

25. August

+   Vacation Friends 2 (Star)

+   Explorer: Verschollen in der Arktis (National Geographic)

30. August

+   Good Trouble – Staffel 5 (Star)

+   Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Neue Folgen der 2. Staffel (Disney)

Szene aus Star Wars: Ahsoka bei Disney+
Foto: The Walt Disney Company Germany/ Lucasfilm

Neue Katalogtitel bei Disney+ im August

2. August

+   Comtradicao – Staffel 1-5 (Star)

4. August

+   Masel Tov Cocktail (Star)

+   Natural Born Killers (Star)

9. August

+   Europa von oben – Staffel 4 (National Geographic)

+   Mayans M.C. – Staffel 4 (Star)

+   Der fantastische Yellow Yeti – Neue Folgen der 1. Staffel (Star)

11. August

+   Die verrückte Olympiade (Disney)

+   Donalds Cousin Gustav (Disney)

+   Kurzbesuch bei Onkel Donald (Disney)

+   Der tollkühne Donald in seiner fliegenden Kiste (Disney)

+   Goofy und Wilbur (Disney)

+   Mickys Dampfwalze (Disney)

+   Haie: Meister der Tarnung? (National Geographic)

+   Rivalen: Haie vs. Orcas (National Geographic)

16. August

+   Breeders – Staffel 3 (Star)

+   Zweiter Weltkrieg: Geschichte von oben – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

18. August

+   Der Klient (Star)

23. August

+   Amerikas Nationalparks – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

25. August

+   Date Movie (Star)

+   Die Tigerhaie von Maui (National Geographic)

Quelle: Walt Disney Company

