Disney+ im August: „Star Wars“, „The Bear“ und „Guardians of the Galaxy 3“

Im August starten bei Disney+ etwa die zweite Staffel der Hit-Serie „The Bear“, eine neue „Star Wars„-Serie sowie der Marvelfilm „Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3“. Alle Neustarts im Überblick.
2. August
+ Doctor Lawyer – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (Marvel)
+ Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi – Neue Folgen der 1.Staffel (Star Wars)
+ Bear Grylls: Stars am Limit – Die Challenge (National Geographic)
4. August
+ The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump (Star)
8. August
+ Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 3 (Star)
9. August
+ Moving – Staffel 1 (Star)
+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie Staffel 4 (Disney)
11. August
+ Jagged Mind (Star)
16. August
+ Miguel Wants to Fight (Star)
+ The Bear: King of the Kitchen – Staffel 2 (Star)
+ Bob’s Burgers – Staffel 13 (Star)
23. August
+ Star Wars: Ahsoka (Star Wars)
25. August
+ Vacation Friends 2 (Star)
+ Explorer: Verschollen in der Arktis (National Geographic)
30. August
+ Good Trouble – Staffel 5 (Star)
+ Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Neue Folgen der 2. Staffel (Disney)
Neue Katalogtitel bei Disney+ im August
2. August
+ Comtradicao – Staffel 1-5 (Star)
4. August
+ Masel Tov Cocktail (Star)
+ Natural Born Killers (Star)
9. August
+ Europa von oben – Staffel 4 (National Geographic)
+ Mayans M.C. – Staffel 4 (Star)
+ Der fantastische Yellow Yeti – Neue Folgen der 1. Staffel (Star)
11. August
+ Die verrückte Olympiade (Disney)
+ Donalds Cousin Gustav (Disney)
+ Kurzbesuch bei Onkel Donald (Disney)
+ Der tollkühne Donald in seiner fliegenden Kiste (Disney)
+ Goofy und Wilbur (Disney)
+ Mickys Dampfwalze (Disney)
+ Haie: Meister der Tarnung? (National Geographic)
+ Rivalen: Haie vs. Orcas (National Geographic)
16. August
+ Breeders – Staffel 3 (Star)
+ Zweiter Weltkrieg: Geschichte von oben – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
18. August
+ Der Klient (Star)
23. August
+ Amerikas Nationalparks – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
25. August
+ Date Movie (Star)
+ Die Tigerhaie von Maui (National Geographic)
Quelle: Walt Disney Company
Hinweis: Bei einigen Verlinkungen handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links. Mit einem Kauf über diesen Link erhält DIGITAL FERNSEHEN eine kleine Provision. Auf den Preis hat das keinerlei Auswirkung.