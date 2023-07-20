Disney+ im August: „Star Wars“, „The Bear“ und „Guardians of the Galaxy 3“

Anzeige

Im August starten bei Disney+ etwa die zweite Staffel der Hit-Serie „The Bear“, eine neue „Star Wars„-Serie sowie der Marvelfilm „Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3“. Alle Neustarts im Überblick.

Anzeige

2. August

+ Doctor Lawyer – Staffel 1 (Star)

+ Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (Marvel)

+ Star Wars: Die Abenteuer der jungen Jedi – Neue Folgen der 1.Staffel (Star Wars)

+ Bear Grylls: Stars am Limit – Die Challenge (National Geographic)

4. August

+ The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing, and Vanderpump (Star)

8. August

+ Only Murders in the Building – Staffel 3 (Star)

9. August

+ Moving – Staffel 1 (Star)

+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Die Serie Staffel 4 (Disney)

11. August

+ Jagged Mind (Star)

16. August

+ Miguel Wants to Fight (Star)

+ The Bear: King of the Kitchen – Staffel 2 (Star)

+ Bob’s Burgers – Staffel 13 (Star)

„The Bear: King of the Kitchen“ geht im August bei Disney+ weiter. Foto: The Walt Disney Company Germany

23. August

+ Star Wars: Ahsoka (Star Wars)

25. August

+ Vacation Friends 2 (Star)

+ Explorer: Verschollen in der Arktis (National Geographic)

30. August

+ Good Trouble – Staffel 5 (Star)

+ Chip und Chap: Das Leben im Park – Neue Folgen der 2. Staffel (Disney)

Foto: The Walt Disney Company Germany/ Lucasfilm

Neue Katalogtitel bei Disney+ im August

2. August

+ Comtradicao – Staffel 1-5 (Star)

4. August

+ Masel Tov Cocktail (Star)

+ Natural Born Killers (Star)

9. August

+ Europa von oben – Staffel 4 (National Geographic)

+ Mayans M.C. – Staffel 4 (Star)

+ Der fantastische Yellow Yeti – Neue Folgen der 1. Staffel (Star)

11. August

+ Die verrückte Olympiade (Disney)

+ Donalds Cousin Gustav (Disney)

+ Kurzbesuch bei Onkel Donald (Disney)

+ Der tollkühne Donald in seiner fliegenden Kiste (Disney)

+ Goofy und Wilbur (Disney)

+ Mickys Dampfwalze (Disney)

+ Haie: Meister der Tarnung? (National Geographic)

+ Rivalen: Haie vs. Orcas (National Geographic)

16. August

+ Breeders – Staffel 3 (Star)

+ Zweiter Weltkrieg: Geschichte von oben – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

18. August

+ Der Klient (Star)

23. August

+ Amerikas Nationalparks – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

25. August

+ Date Movie (Star)

+ Die Tigerhaie von Maui (National Geographic)

Quelle: Walt Disney Company

Hinweis: Bei einigen Verlinkungen handelt es sich um Affiliate-Links. Mit einem Kauf über diesen Link erhält DIGITAL FERNSEHEN eine kleine Provision. Auf den Preis hat das keinerlei Auswirkung.