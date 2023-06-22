„Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals“: Harrison Ford kommt heute zur Deutschlandpremiere des 5. Teils

Harrison Ford als Indiana Jones
Foto: The Walt Disney Company Germany
Teil 5 der „Indiana Jones“-Filmreihe feiert am Donnerstag seine Deutschlandpremiere in Berlin. Die Hauptdarsteller werden allesamt zugegen sein – allen voran Harrison Ford

Der mittlerweile 80-Jährige Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (37), Mads Mikkelsen (57) und Thomas Kretschmann (60) werden auf dem roten Teppich am Zoo Palast erwartet, wie eine Sprecherin sagte. Der mittlerweile fünfte Teil der Reihe heißt „Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals“.

Teil 5: „Indiana Jones und das Rad des Schicksals“ feiert heute Deutschlandpremiere

15 Jahre sind seit dem Vorgänger „Indiana Jones und das Königreich des Kristallschädels“ vergangen. Das neue Abenteuer mit dem berühmten Archäologen kommt nächste Woche, am 29. Juni, in die deutschen Kinos.

