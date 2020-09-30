„Apocalypse Now“ und mehr: Die Oktober-Highlights bei Prime Video

Anzeige

Neues aus dem „The Walking Dead“-Universum, Rihannas Fashion Show 2.0 oder echte Klassiker – im Oktober ist bei Prime für alle Geschmäcker was dabei.

Der Herbst bei Prime wird bunt an Filmen und Serien. Amazon bringt im Oktober jede Menge Originals und Exclusives an den Start:

Da ist die neue Serie „Utopia“ (ab 30. Oktober), ein Verschwörungsthriller um eine Gruppe Comicfans. In der Zombiewelt von „The Walking Dead“ geht nicht nur das Spin-off „Fear The Walking Dead“ (ab 12. Oktober) in die 6. Staffel, es kommt auch „World Beyond“ (ab 2. Oktober) ganz neu dazu.

Die „Savage X Fenty Show“ (ab 2. Oktober) von und mit Rihanna geht in die zweite Runde und stellt mit internationalen Stars wie Travis Scott und Rosalía die Herbstkollektion 2020 vor. Für Handballfans könnte die Doku „Inside SG Flensburg-Handewitt“ (ab 16. Oktober) etwas sein. Prime begleitete den Verein eine Saison lang durch die Höhen und Tiefen der Bundesliga.

Aber auch Filmklassiker sind im Oktober bei Prime verfügbar, darunter etwa der Vietnamkrieg-Epos „Apocalypse Now“ (ab 1. Oktober), die Johnny Cash-Biographie „Walk The Line“ (ab 7. Oktober) und der Horrorhit „The Blair Witch Project“ (ab 30. Oktober).

Die Oktober-Neuheiten im Überblick

Neue Serien und Staffeln

Utopia – Staffel 1 (ab 30.10.)

Truth Seekers – Staffel 1 (ab 30.10.)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Staffel 1 (ab 02.10., neue Episoden wöchentlich)

Savage X Fenty Show – Vol. 2 (ab 02.10)

Inside SG Flensburg-Handewitt – Staffel 1 (ab 16.10.)

All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur – Staffel 1 (OmU, ab 02.10.)

The Challenge: Eta– Staffel 1 (OmU, ab 30.10.)

What The Constitution Means To Me – Staffel 1 (ab 16.10.)

Fear the Walking Dead – Staffel 6 (ab 12.10.)

The Bold Type – Staffel 4 (ab 16.10.)

NOS4A2 – Staffel 2 (ab 23.10.)

Young Sheldon – Staffel 3 (ab 06.10.)

Neue Filme

Time (OV/OmU, ab 16.10.)

Black Box – Welcome to Blumhouse (ab 06.10.)

The Lie – Welcome to Blumhouse (ab 06.10.)

Nocturne – Welcome to Blumhouse (ab 13.10.)

Evil Eye – Welcome to Blumhouse (ab 13.10.)

Alles Außer Gewöhnlich (ab 07.10.)

Bombshell (ab 13.10.)

21 Bridges (ab 06.10.)

Ashfall (ab 16.10.)

The Boy & Brahms: The Boy 2 (Director’s Cut) (ab 30.10.)

Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht 3: Die geheime Welt (ab 15.10.)

Vice – der zweite Mann (ab 21.10.)

Come To Daddy (ab 08.10.)

Chaos auf der Feuerwache (ab 23.10.)

Lady Business (ab 23.10.)

Arkansas (ab 18.10.)

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan (ab 16.10.)

Baby Driver (ab 27.10. – auch in 4K/UHD)

The Pianist (ab 01.10)

Apocalypse Now (ab 01.10.)

Walk The Line (ab 07.10.)

Little Miss Sunshine (ab 22.10.)

Die Tiefseetaucher (ab 20.10.)

Tommaso Und Der Tanz Der Geister (ab 13.10.)

28 Days Later & 28 Weeks Later (ab 26.10.)

Ey Mann, wo is‘ mein Auto? (ab 25.10.)

Thilda und die beste Band der Welt (ab 01.10.)

The Blair Witch Project (ab 30.10.)

Surrogates (ab 14.10.)

Neue Hihglights bei den Prime Video Channels

The Spanish Princess – Teil 2 (STARZPLAY, ab 11.10.)