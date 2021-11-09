ARD gibt Heiligabend alles: Sissi, Aschenbrödel, Rühmann, Loriot

Das Erste zieht an Weihnachten alle Register: von Sissi bis Aschenbrödel versammelt sich alles, was Rang und Namen hat, im ARD-Programm an Heiligabend.
Statt am ersten Feiertag nachmittags wie in den vergangenen Jahren zeigt das Erste dieses Jahr den Filmklassiker „Sissi“ an Heiligabend zur besten Sendezeit nach der „Tagesschau“. Nach dem 66 Jahre alten Film mit Romy Schneider folgt nach Angaben der Programmplanung der 77 Jahre alte Film „Die Feuerzangenbowle“ mit Heinz Rühmann (21.55 Uhr).
Schon am Mittag und Nachmittag zeigt das Erste weitere Weihnachtsklassiker: „Drei Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel“ mit der in diesem Jahr gestorbenen Libuše Šafránková in der Hauptrolle (12.10 Uhr) sowie Loriots Sketch-Parade „Weihnachten bei den Hoppenstedts“ (13.40 Uhr) und Gerd Dudenhöffers „Familie Heinz Becker: Alle Jahre wieder“ (14.05 Uhr).
Bildquelle:
- df-drei-haselnuesse-fuer-aschenbroedel: ARD-Foto
- Weihnachten-Geschenke: © drubig-photo - Fotolia.com