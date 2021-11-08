„Fast and Furious 10“ wieder mit Dwayne Johnson?

In einem offenen Brief auf Instagram hat Action-Star Vin Diesel seinen Schauspiel-Kollegen Dwayne Johnson um eine Rückkehr zur „Fast & Furious“-Reihe gebeten.
„Mein kleiner Bruder Dwayne… die Zeit ist gekommen. Die Welt wartet auf das Finale von Furious 10“, schrieb der 54-Jährige in seinem Post. Dazu postete er ein Foto, das die beiden Schauspieler zeigt.
John Cena ersetze Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson war seit «Fast and Furious Five» Teil der Film-Serie rund um schnelle Autos. Er spielte den US-Agenten Luke Hobbs. Nach „Fast & Furious 8“ (2017) folgte der Abgang. Ex-Wrestler John Cena übernahm in „Fast & Furious 9“ die Rolle von Dwayne Johnson, der gemeinsam mit Jason Statham seinen eigenen Spin-off „Hobbs & Shaw“ startete.
Kehrt „The Rock“ zur „Fast and Furious“ zurück?
Diesel schrieb in seinem Brief weiter: „Du musst kommen, lass das Franchise nicht im Stich, du hast eine wichtige Rolle zu spielen. Hobbs kann von niemand anderem gespielt werden.“ Ob „The Rock“ sich davon überzeugen lässt? Eine Antwort stand zunächst aus. Die „Fast & Furious“-Reihe soll mit zwei Filmen enden. Der erste Teil, „Fast & Furious 10“, soll 2023 erscheinen.
- Der aktuellste Teil der Bleifuß-Filmreihe, „Fast and Furious 9“, kommt schon bald zu Pay-TV-Anbieter Sky – für Nutzer von Sky Q wird der Film dort auch in UHD abrufbar sein.
Bildquelle:
- fastfuriousneu: Sky Deutschland